Is Rishabh Pant The Quickest Gloveman? This Lightning-Fast Second Stumping Video Will Blow Your Mind

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Rishabh Pant pulled off a clever piece of work behind the stumps to orchestrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Pasindu Sooriyabandara

image Prefer on Google
Rishabh Pan affects s stumping in just 0.3 seconds
Rishabh Pan affects a stumping in just 0.3 seconds

If Sri Lanka thought Rishabh Pant’s injury would bring them some respite in the latter half of the ongoing second Test, they were in for a rude awakening. A shoulder injury on the opening day had forced him to retire hurt and kept him away from wicketkeeping duties, but Pant returned on Wednesday (August 26) looking fitter and sharper, leaving no stone unturned to frustrate the hosts.

The wicketkeeper-batter pulled act behind the stumps to orchestrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who was closing in on a maiden Test century. It was not only Pant's wicketkeeping instinct, but also cleverly thought-out plan executed to perfection.

The incident unfolded in the 61st over of Sri Lanka’s second innings when Sooriyabandara, batting on 92, looked to take on Manav Suthar. However, the spinner anticipated the charge and bowled a slower delivery wide of off-stump.

Sooriyabandara failed to make contact, allowing Rishabh Pant to whip off the bails at a lightning fast speed. It proved to be a crucial breakthrough for India, with Sooriyabandara looking in complete control before his innings ended just eight runs short of a maiden Test century.

The Lankan batter had survived a close LBW call on the previous delivery, but Pant had anticipated Sooriyabandara’s growing restlessness.

Related Content
India's captain Shubman Gill and others leave the field as it rains during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's Manav Suthar celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
India's Rishabh Pant is hit by a ball delivered by Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella watches during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Not only the wicketkeeper issued instructions to the bowler and fielders but also asked the mid-on fielder to stay alert. The batter stepped out on the very next ball and ended up throwing his wicket away.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories