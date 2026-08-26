Is Rishabh Pant The Quickest Gloveman? This Lightning-Fast Second Stumping Video Will Blow Your Mind

If Sri Lanka thought Rishabh Pant’s injury would bring them some respite in the latter half of the ongoing second Test, they were in for a rude awakening. A shoulder injury on the opening day had forced him to retire hurt and kept him away from wicketkeeping duties, but Pant returned on Wednesday (August 26) looking fitter and sharper, leaving no stone unturned to frustrate the hosts.
The wicketkeeper-batter pulled act behind the stumps to orchestrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who was closing in on a maiden Test century. It was not only Pant's wicketkeeping instinct, but also cleverly thought-out plan executed to perfection.
The incident unfolded in the 61st over of Sri Lanka’s second innings when Sooriyabandara, batting on 92, looked to take on Manav Suthar. However, the spinner anticipated the charge and bowled a slower delivery wide of off-stump.
Sooriyabandara failed to make contact, allowing Rishabh Pant to whip off the bails at a lightning fast speed. It proved to be a crucial breakthrough for India, with Sooriyabandara looking in complete control before his innings ended just eight runs short of a maiden Test century.
The Lankan batter had survived a close LBW call on the previous delivery, but Pant had anticipated Sooriyabandara’s growing restlessness.
Not only the wicketkeeper issued instructions to the bowler and fielders but also asked the mid-on fielder to stay alert. The batter stepped out on the very next ball and ended up throwing his wicket away.