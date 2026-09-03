Pakistan Raises $3 Billion As Investors Flood Bond Sale With $6 Billion Orders

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Islamabad secured nearly $6 billion in orders for the bond sale, while a government post containing draft wording sparked online mockery.

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Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Meeting ADB Vice President
Pakistan Raises $3 Billion As Investors Flood Bond Sale With $6 Billion Orders Photo: @Financegovpk/X
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan raised $3 billion through a two-part international bond sale, its biggest such transaction

  • The bonds attracted nearly $6 billion in orders, reflecting strong demand despite Pakistan’s speculative-grade status

  • The sale comes as Islamabad seeks to strengthen external financing and reduce refinancing pressures following a series of credit-rating upgrades

Pakistan has raised $3 billion through a two-part international bond sale, its biggest such transaction, as strong investor demand gave Islamabad access to longer-term foreign financing.

The government sold $1.75 billion of 5½-year bonds at a 7.75% yield and $1.25 billion of 10-year bonds at 8.25%, Bloomberg reported. The deal attracted nearly $6 billion in orders, highlighting strong demand despite Pakistan remaining a speculative-grade borrower.

The sale comes after a series of credit-rating upgrades and as Islamabad seeks to strengthen its external financing position and reduce refinancing pressures.

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By Outlook News Desk

Government Post Draws Mockery

The financial announcement was briefly overshadowed online after the Pakistani government appeared to publish a draft version of its statement on the bond sale.

The post contained wording that had apparently not been finalised, prompting social-media users to mock the apparent copy-and-paste error with “Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V” references.

The government later corrected the post, but the mistake drew attention to its communications even as the bond sale itself marked a significant return to international markets.

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