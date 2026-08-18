South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (August 17-23, 2026): Jana Nayagan, Khalifa, Irumudi And More

It's time for your weekly update on the latest South OTT and theatrical releases.
This week is filled with a perfect blend of movies in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
Here's the list of the latest movies spanning various genres.
South Indian OTT platforms offer a diverse lineup this week, spanning family entertainment, romantic and action dramas. Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is set to stream this week alongside Pyaar Prema Kalyanam and Chennai Love Story. There are also some interesting titles in theatres, including Khalifa: Part 1 and Irumudi.
South OTT releases this week
1. Jana Nayagan - Zee5 (August 21)
The political action drama marks Vijay’s final outing before he shifted to full-time politics. Directed by H. Vinoth, the plot centres on a common man seeking justice for his wronged family, a quest that transforms him into a popular leader.
Bobby Deol. Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj, among others, rounded out the cast.
2. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam - Netflix (August 21)
The romantic family entertainer will be available to stream in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Elan, the film features Saanve Megghana alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and MS Bhaskar.
The plot follows Pavi, a social media influencer, who refuses to move out of her parental home after the wedding. Her husband must relocate to her family household instead. The film tracks their domestic friction, parental demands and marital adjustments through a lighthearted lens.
3. Chennai Love Story - SonyLIV (August 21)
The film stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya.
The story is about Nivedita and Steven Shankar. Nivedita relocates to Chennai to escape a distressing heartbreak, where she meets Shankar, an ambitious director striving for his first major opportunity. Their initial companionship soon blossoms into love. However, an unexpected mishap and the sudden reappearance of her former boyfriend disrupt their plans.
New South theatrical releases this week
4. Khalifa - August 20
The Malayalam action drama stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, and Mohanlal (cameo), among others. It follows Aamir Ali, a ruthless heir of a gold empire. Though his father tries to shield him from the family business, Aamir mimics his grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, to defend their global empire. He fights rival syndicates in Kerala, Dubai, London and Nepal.
5. Ram in Leela - August 21
The Tamil romantic comedy stars Rio Raj, Vartika Jain, Chetan Kadambi, Munishkanth, and Malavika Avinash.
It follows Ram, who constantly fails at romance. His luck changes after meeting Leela during a train journey. They quickly grow close, but she bans him from seeing her after 6 pm. This strange restriction forces Ram to investigate her secret life.
6. Brahma Kamala - August 21
The Kannada social drama stars Adhvithi Shetty, Ruthu Chaithra, Lokendra Surya, and Bala Rajwadi, among others.
It follows Gauri, who enters labour alone. Her husband Ravi leaves on an urgent errand but gets trapped in an unexpected crisis. Meanwhile, a childless woman named Apeksha desperately longs for a baby. Over one tense night, hidden truths emerge during a dramatic birth, mimicking how the sacred Brahma Kamala flower blooms and quickly fades.
7. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - August 21
The Malayalam romantic comedy stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.
The film is about Ashley, who returns home from overseas. A neighbour's wedding revives memories of Justin, her carefree first love. Despite their age gap, the pair rekindle their romance while participating in a local church group. This unexpected relationship triggers gossip, funny misunderstandings and community chaos.
8. Irumudi - August 21
It follows Trinadh, a recovering addict. Prompted by his young daughter Mani, he commits to a 41-day vow to reclaim his family's trust. However, a buried secret from his past returns to threaten his recovery.