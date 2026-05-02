Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Live Streaming, MLS 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi's 100th Match?

Lionel Messi is set to reach a historic milestone by making his 100th appearance for Inter Miami in highly anticipated MLS 2026 Florida Derby against Orlando City. Check preview and live streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Live Streaming, major league soccer 2026 preview
Lionel Messi in training for Inter Miami ahead of MLS 2026 clash against Orlando City at Nu Stadium in Florida. Photo: InterMiamiCF/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inter Miami will clash with Orlando City in MLS 2026

  • This will be the 100th match for Lionel Messi in Inter Miami jersey

  • Inter Miami are on a 12-match unbeaten run

All eyes will be on Nu Stadium on May 03, Sunday as Inter Miami prepares for a high-stakes Florida Derby against Orlando City. While the rivalry always brings intensity, tonight’s fixture carries extra weight. Lionel Messi is set to make his 100th appearance for the Herons.

Since arriving in South Florida in 2023, the Argentine legend has been the heartbeat of Inter Miami, completely transforming the club’s trajectory. As he steps onto the pitch for this centennial milestone, he does so with a staggering record of 85 goals and 43 assists in his previous 99 matches.

His impact has been more than just numerical. He has redefined the club’s identity and elevated the standard of play in Major League Soccer.

The team enter the match on a formidable 12-match unbeaten run. Under manager Guillermo Hoyos, Miami has shown impressive resilience, recently taking seven of the last nine points available as they hunt for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Standing in their way is Orlando City. While the visitors have endured a difficult league campaign thus far, they arrive fresh off a morale-boosting win in the U.S. Open Cup. Derbies are notorious for defying form, and Orlando will be desperate to spoil the historic night for the home side.

Related Content
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi dribbles the ball during an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, in Sandy, Utah. - | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
Inter Miami CF 1-1 New England Revolution, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Herons Share Spoils Against The Revs
Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami against Colorado Rapids in MLS 2026 clash. - AP Photo
Colorado Rapids 2-3 Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi's Brace Drives The Herons To Narrow Victory
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right gives his jersey to a Vissel Kobe's official after their friendly soccer match at the National Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. - (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Why Lionel Messi Being Accused Of Breaching $7 Million Contract For Missing A Friendly Match In Florida
Inter Miami players including defender Micael Dos Santos (16) drink water at the start of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami 2-2 Austin FC,MLS: Messi, Suarez Rescue A Point For Herons
Related Content

In terms of team news, Inter Miami enters the clash in strong shape. Manager Guillermo Hoyos has confirmed that Lionel Messi is fully fit and available to lead the attack for this milestone fixture. While the Herons will be without defender Jordi Alba due to a minor muscular strain, the team’s depth remains a key asset.

Mateo Silvetti is ruled out with a hamstring issue, and both Sergio Reguilon and David Ayala are listed as doubtful, but the core squad is primed to continue their 12-match unbeaten run and push for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Messi’s personal history against Orlando is equally impressive; he has consistently tormented the opposition defense, tallying eight goals in just five meetings against them. With the stadium set to be electric and a milestone century mark on the line, the stage is perfectly set.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City MLS 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match be held?

A

The Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match will be hosted at the Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida

Q

When will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match be held?

A

The Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match will be held on May 03, Sunday and has a start time of 4:45 AM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match?

A

All MLS 2026 matches, including Inter Miami vs Orlando City , will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Gaikwad, Kartik Power Chennai Super Kings To Comfortable 8-Wicket Win

  2. India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  4. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

  5. Indonesia Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: INA Ousted As SK Clinch Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nationwide Emergency Alert Drill To Trigger Test Messages On Phones

  2. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  3. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US sanctions China-based crude terminal operator of trading Iran oil

  2. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  3. Mamdani Criticised For Koh-i-Noor Remark Sparks Backlash

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign