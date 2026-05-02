Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Live Streaming, MLS 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi's 100th Match?

Summary of this article
Inter Miami will clash with Orlando City in MLS 2026
This will be the 100th match for Lionel Messi in Inter Miami jersey
Inter Miami are on a 12-match unbeaten run
All eyes will be on Nu Stadium on May 03, Sunday as Inter Miami prepares for a high-stakes Florida Derby against Orlando City. While the rivalry always brings intensity, tonight’s fixture carries extra weight. Lionel Messi is set to make his 100th appearance for the Herons.
Since arriving in South Florida in 2023, the Argentine legend has been the heartbeat of Inter Miami, completely transforming the club’s trajectory. As he steps onto the pitch for this centennial milestone, he does so with a staggering record of 85 goals and 43 assists in his previous 99 matches.
His impact has been more than just numerical. He has redefined the club’s identity and elevated the standard of play in Major League Soccer.
The team enter the match on a formidable 12-match unbeaten run. Under manager Guillermo Hoyos, Miami has shown impressive resilience, recently taking seven of the last nine points available as they hunt for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Standing in their way is Orlando City. While the visitors have endured a difficult league campaign thus far, they arrive fresh off a morale-boosting win in the U.S. Open Cup. Derbies are notorious for defying form, and Orlando will be desperate to spoil the historic night for the home side.
In terms of team news, Inter Miami enters the clash in strong shape. Manager Guillermo Hoyos has confirmed that Lionel Messi is fully fit and available to lead the attack for this milestone fixture. While the Herons will be without defender Jordi Alba due to a minor muscular strain, the team’s depth remains a key asset.
Mateo Silvetti is ruled out with a hamstring issue, and both Sergio Reguilon and David Ayala are listed as doubtful, but the core squad is primed to continue their 12-match unbeaten run and push for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Messi’s personal history against Orlando is equally impressive; he has consistently tormented the opposition defense, tallying eight goals in just five meetings against them. With the stadium set to be electric and a milestone century mark on the line, the stage is perfectly set.
Inter Miami Vs Orlando City MLS 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match be held?
The Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match will be hosted at the Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida
When will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match be held?
The Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match will be held on May 03, Sunday and has a start time of 4:45 AM IST.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match?
All MLS 2026 matches, including Inter Miami vs Orlando City , will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.