Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Live Score, MLS 2026: Messi Chasing History As He Is Set To Play His 100th Game For Herons

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during the MLS 2026 match against the New England Revolution. AP Photo

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Live Score Updates, MLS 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2026 match at the Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida on May 3, Sunday. Inter Miami enter this landmark fixture riding an impressive 12-match unbeaten streak across all competitions under interim manager Guillermo Hoyos, firmly cementing their position near the top of the Eastern Conference. Despite the team's strong league standing, Hoyos remains focused on securing their first-ever victory at the newly unveiled Nu Stadium, where their previous home outings have ended in draws. In stark contrast, Orlando City arrive desperate to ignite their season as they languish near the bottom of the table. However, with the unpredictable nature of derby matches and both teams eager to claim bragging rights in the Clásico del Sol, the disparity in form matters little. With Messi eyeing a celebratory performance for his 100th cap, the stage is set for a historic night in Fort Lauderdale. Follow play-by-play updates of the Florida Derby of MLS 2026 with us.

LIVE UPDATES

3 May 2026, 04:04:10 am IST Inter Miami Vs New England Revolution Live Score, MLS 2026: Messi To Achieve Milestone Lionel Messi will reach a significant career milestone in his 100th appearance for Inter Miami, when he will take the pitch against their rivals, Orlando City, in a high-stakes Florida Derby. This centennial match highlights Messi's profound impact on the club since his 2023 arrival, cementing his legacy as a transformative figure in Major League Soccer. Remarkably, Messi’s performance levels have remained elite even as he hits this century mark in North America. In his first 99 matches for the Herons, he recorded an extraordinary 128 goal contributions—comprising 85 goals and 43 assists—an output that significantly surpasses his production during his first 100 appearances at the start of his storied career with FC Barcelona.

3 May 2026, 03:44:27 am IST Inter Miami Vs New England Revolution Live Score, MLS 2026: What Happened In Inter Miami's Last Match? Inter Miami CF and the New England Revolution played to a 1-1 draw in their most recent MLS regular-season matchup, held at Nu Stadium in Miami on April 25, 2026. The match remained scoreless throughout a tightly contested first half, with New England goalkeeper Matt Turner making several crucial saves to deny attempts from Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi. The deadlock was broken in the 56th minute when New England captain Carles Gil scored, chipping the ball over Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair after a setup from Dor Turgeman. Inter Miami intensified their pressure in search of an equalizer, which finally arrived in the 76th minute through Germán Berterame. Berterame capitalized on a rebound after an initial shot from Suárez was saved by Turner.