Cincinnati 3-5 Inter Miami, MLS: Lionel Messi Shines As Herons Extends Road Streak To Seven

Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel

Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel