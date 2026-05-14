FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Match Underway

Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) prepares to take a corner kick during second half MLS soccer in Toronto. AP Photo

FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score Updates, MLS 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer match from the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 14, Wednesday. This encounter serve as a measuring stick for Pat Noonan’s side, who are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak but seek redemption following a 4-0 playoff drubbing by Miami last November. Inter Miami enters as the league's points machine, fueled by Lionel Messi, who recently became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions. Alongside Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi leads an attack that has already netted 26 goals this season. Cincinnati counters with their own dynamic duo: Brazilian playmaker Evander and club-record signing Kévin Denkey, who leads the team with seven goals. While Miami’s offensive firepower is undisputed, their defense remains a concern, having conceded 21 goals. Cincinnati’s backline—bolstered by the return of Miles Robinson—must remain disciplined to contain the Herons' counter-attacking mastery. Expect an open, high-scoring affair as two of the Eastern Conference’s elite battle for supremacy. Follow play-by-play updates of the FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

14 May 2026, 05:14:53 am IST FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Kick-Off The whistle has officially blown at TQL Stadium, and this massive Matchday 13 clash between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF is underway! To celebrate 513 Day, the home crowd has transformed the arena into a sea of blue, a gesture intended to neutralize the massive traveling support that consistently follows the Florida side. FC Cincinnati is taking to the pitch in their primary 'Legacy' kits, featuring their signature navy blue and orange combination. As the hosts, they have the advantage of attacking toward The Bailey—the thunderous north end of the stadium—in the first half, looking to feed off the energy of their most passionate supporters. Inter Miami CF has opted for their newly unveiled 'Presagio' Away Kit, a sleek and understated all-black ensemble accented with pink logos, anthracite shoulder stripes, and a classic polo collar. Led by Lionel Messi, the Herons are attacking toward the South End for the opening 45 minutes, looking to spoil the local festivities and maintain their pursuit of the Eastern Conference top spot.

14 May 2026, 04:53:07 am IST FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Check FC Cincinnati's Starting XI Our lineup for Inter Miami. 🔸🔹 pic.twitter.com/1AR2blsnop — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) May 13, 2026

14 May 2026, 04:52:30 am IST FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Check Inter Miami's Starting XI Los elegidos 🫡 pic.twitter.com/g5jtN6NYVE — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 13, 2026

14 May 2026, 04:41:06 am IST FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi's Form Lionel Messi has been in exceptional form during the 2026 MLS season, recently making league history by becoming the fastest player to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions (achieving the feat in just 64 matches). In his last outing on May 9 against Toronto FC, Messi recorded one goal and two assists in a 4-2 victory. Across 11 MLS appearances this season, he has tallied 9 goals and 4 assists, placing him just one goal behind the league lead. Messi has found the scoresheet or provided an assist in almost every game he has played this month, including a goal and an assist in a high-scoring 3-4 loss to Orlando City on May 2.

14 May 2026, 04:31:29 am IST FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Live Streaming Details All MLS 2026 matches, including FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami, will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.

14 May 2026, 04:11:29 am IST FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Match Details Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM ET (May 13) / 5:00 AM IST (May 14) Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Referee: Sergii Boiko Weather: Partly cloudy, approximately 18°C (64°F) at kickoff.