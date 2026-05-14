FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Match Underway

FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Kick-Off
The whistle has officially blown at TQL Stadium, and this massive Matchday 13 clash between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF is underway! To celebrate 513 Day, the home crowd has transformed the arena into a sea of blue, a gesture intended to neutralize the massive traveling support that consistently follows the Florida side.
FC Cincinnati is taking to the pitch in their primary 'Legacy' kits, featuring their signature navy blue and orange combination. As the hosts, they have the advantage of attacking toward The Bailey—the thunderous north end of the stadium—in the first half, looking to feed off the energy of their most passionate supporters.
Inter Miami CF has opted for their newly unveiled 'Presagio' Away Kit, a sleek and understated all-black ensemble accented with pink logos, anthracite shoulder stripes, and a classic polo collar. Led by Lionel Messi, the Herons are attacking toward the South End for the opening 45 minutes, looking to spoil the local festivities and maintain their pursuit of the Eastern Conference top spot.
FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Check FC Cincinnati's Starting XI
FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Check Inter Miami's Starting XI
FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi's Form
Lionel Messi has been in exceptional form during the 2026 MLS season, recently making league history by becoming the fastest player to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions (achieving the feat in just 64 matches).
In his last outing on May 9 against Toronto FC, Messi recorded one goal and two assists in a 4-2 victory. Across 11 MLS appearances this season, he has tallied 9 goals and 4 assists, placing him just one goal behind the league lead.
Messi has found the scoresheet or provided an assist in almost every game he has played this month, including a goal and an assist in a high-scoring 3-4 loss to Orlando City on May 2.
FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Live Streaming Details
All MLS 2026 matches, including FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami, will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.
FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Match Details
Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM ET (May 13) / 5:00 AM IST (May 14)
Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Referee: Sergii Boiko
Weather: Partly cloudy, approximately 18°C (64°F) at kickoff.
FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer 2026 at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 14, Thursday. Stay tuned for live commentary, scores, playing XI and other updates.