Toronto FC 2-4 Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi Brace And Assist Seal Landmark Century

Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) looks for a shot on goal as Toronto FC midfielder Malik Henry (78) tries to defend during first half MLS soccer in Toronto on Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Gunn

Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) looks for a shot on goal as Toronto FC midfielder Malik Henry (78) tries to defend during first half MLS soccer in Toronto on Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Gunn