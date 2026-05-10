Toronto FC 2-4 Inter Miam, MLS: Messi On Target As Herons Register Another Victory

Lionel Messi had a goal and two assists to become the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions, and Inter Miami doubled up Toronto FC 4-2 on Saturday, upping its winning streak on the road to six. Messi’s effort gives him 59 goals and 41 assists in 64 regular-season matches, shattering the previous record of 95 set by Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco. Messi has piled up 87 goals and 57 assists in 101 career appearances in all competitions. Rodrigo De Paul also had a goal and two assists to help Inter Miami bounce back from a 4-3 home loss to Orlando City in a match it led 3-0. The club is 0-1-3 at home since moving to Nu Stadium.

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MLS: Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) is surrounded by security on the field after multiple fans ran onto the pitch during second half MLS soccer against Toronto FC, in Toronto . | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS: Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Lionel Messi
Security arrives to take a fan off the field after he ran on to meet Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) during second half MLS soccer against Toronto FC, in Toronto. | Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) grabs his arm as security escorts a fan off the field who grabbed him during second half MLS soccer against Toronto FC, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his goal during second half MLS soccer against Toronto FC, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer: Toronto FC vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF defender Sergio Reguilon (3) scores a goal during second half MLS soccer against Toronto FC, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer Match: Toronto FC vs Inter Miami
Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran (1) makes a save on a free kick during second half MLS soccer against Inter Miami CF, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Cup 2026: Inter Miami vs Toronto FC
Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) celebrates his goal with teammates Lionel Messi (10) and German Berterame (19) as Toronto FC defender Kobe Franklin (19) looks on during second half MLS soccer in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Cup 2026: Toronto FC vs Inter Miami
Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran (1) collides with Inter Miami CF forward German Berterame (19) as Toronto's Walker Zimmerman (25) looks on during first half MLS soccer in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Toronto FC
Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) takes a header to shoot on goal as Toronto FC midfielder Malik Henry (78) looks on during first half MLS soccer in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer Match: Toronto FC vs Inter Miami
Toronto FC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) looks on as teammate Malik Henry (78) and Inter Miami CF forward German Berterame (19) reach for the ball during first half MLS soccer in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Inter Miami Toronto FC Soccer
Fans watch from temporary stands at BMO Field, which were built to accommodate more fans for the 2026 World Cup, during first half MLS soccer between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
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