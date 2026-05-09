Toronto FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Herons Face Record-Breaking Crowd At BMO Field

Lionel Messi in training ahead of Toronto FC vs Inter Miami FC MLS 2026 match at BMO Field. InterMiamiCF/X

Toronto FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score Updates, MLS 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer 2026 at the BMO Field, Toronto in Canada. The Herons arrive in Toronto looking to recover from a dramatic 4-3 loss to Orlando City. Despite their recent slip, Miami remains one of the league's most potent offensive forces, averaging 2.0 goals per game. A win is essential to keep pace with conference leaders Nashville SC and the New England Revolution. This game marks Lionel Messi’s first appearance in Canada for the 2026 season, adding extra weight to an already critical fixture for both clubs. The Reds are currently struggling with a winless streak at home and a lengthy injury list that includes key stars like Josh Sargent and Djordje Mihailovic. However, with nearly 45,000 fans expected for the final match before World Cup stadium renovations begin, the atmosphere will be electric. Follow play-by-play updates of the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

9 May 2026, 09:32:38 pm IST Toronto FC Vs Inter Miami Live Score, MLS 2026: Match Details Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario Referee: Víctor Manuel Rivas Weather: Mostly cloudy, approximately 12°C