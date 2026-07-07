FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Misses Penalty! Star Footballer's Spotkick Saved For Second Time In This Edition

Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 7 July 2026 11:55 pm

During the Round of 16 match against Egypt, Lionel Messi became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to miss two penalties in a single edition of the tournament. The Argentine captain's spot-kick was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir

Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 7 July 2026 11:55 pm

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts during the hydration break of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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