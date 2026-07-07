FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Misses Penalty! Star Footballer's Spotkick Saved For Second Time In This Edition

Egypt took an early lead with a 15th-minute goal from Yasser Ibrahim.
Mostafa Shobeir preserved Egypt's lead by saving a Lionel Messi penalty in the 22nd minute
The miss marked Messi's second of the 2026 World Cup, putting the defending champions under immense pressure
In the 22nd minute of the high-stakes Argentina vs Egypt Round of 16 fixture at Atlanta Stadium, a pivotal moment occurred that altered the trajectory of the match. Argentina, trailing 0–1 early in the first half following Ibrahim’s 15th-minute header, was awarded a penalty kick after Egyptian defender Hassan committed a foul on Nicolás Tagliafico inside the penalty area.
Messi opted for a low, precise strike directed toward the bottom-left corner of the goal. However, Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir demonstrated exceptional anticipation and agility. Correctly reading the direction of the strike, Shobeir launched himself at full stretch to parry the ball away, successfully nullifying the threat and preserving Egypt’s slender lead.
Historically, Lionel Messi has been a highly reliable penalty taker, boasting a career conversion rate of approximately 76% across his club and international career. Entering this tournament, his ability to convert from the spot was considered a tactical certainty.
However, the 2026 World Cup has proven to be an outlier; this incident marks Messi’s second penalty miss of the current competition, a statistical anomaly that highlights the intense pressure and the unpredictable nature of this high-stakes tournament.
The failed conversion served as a major turning point, significantly shifting the momentum of the game in Egypt's favor while increasing the psychological and tactical pressure on the defending champions.
Beyond this specific incident, Shobeir’s performance during the opening half was defined by consistent defensive excellence. He effectively managed multiple high-probability scoring attempts from the Argentine attack, including crucial saves against efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez.
His composed display acted as the cornerstone of the Egyptian defensive strategy in the first half, maintaining their lead despite sustained and increasing offensive pressure from the Argentine squad.