FC Cincinnati 3-5 Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi Stars In Herons Victory
Lionel Messi had two goals and an assist, German Berterame had the go-ahead goal in the 84th minute and Inter Miami rallied for a 5-3 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday, extending its road winning streak to seven. It is the third time this season the Argentine superstar has had at least three goal contributions in a match. He is second in the league with 12 goals. Mateo Silvetti evened it at 3-3 in the 79th minute after coming on as a substitute. Kevin Denkey, Pavel Bucha and Evander scored for Cincinnati. It is the first time in 64 matches since Pat Noonan became coach in 2023 it lost when it had the lead after 75 minutes.
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