FC Cincinnati 3-5 Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi Stars In Herons Victory

Lionel Messi had two goals and an assist, German Berterame had the go-ahead goal in the 84th minute and Inter Miami rallied for a 5-3 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday, extending its road winning streak to seven. It is the third time this season the Argentine superstar has had at least three goal contributions in a match. He is second in the league with 12 goals. Mateo Silvetti evened it at 3-3 in the 79th minute after coming on as a substitute. Kevin Denkey, Pavel Bucha and Evander scored for Cincinnati. It is the first time in 64 matches since Pat Noonan became coach in 2023 it lost when it had the lead after 75 minutes.

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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-
An Inter Miami CF fan celebrates after Inter Miami's victory against FC Cincinnati in an MLS soccer game, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Rodrigo de Paul
Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, center, fights for possession with FC Cincinnati forward Gerardo Valenzuela, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer game, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Mateo Silvetti
Inter Miami CF forward Mateo Silvetti, right, controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game against FC Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Lionel Messi
A person interacts with Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi, left, after running onto the pitch during the second half of an MLS soccer game against FC Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Gerardo Valenzuela
Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, and FC Cincinnati forward Gerardo Valenzuela, right, battle for possession during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Kévin Denkey
FC Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey celebrates after scoring a penalty kick goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Inter Miami CF, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Kévin Denkey
FC Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey (9) celebrates after scoring a penalty kick goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game Inter Miami CF, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Kévin Denkey
FC Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey, center, falls to the pitch after a foul from Inter Miami CF defender Gonzalo Luján, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer game, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi passes during the first half of an MLS soccer game against FC Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game against FC Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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Fans take photos as Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi takes the pitch before an MLS soccer game against FC Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel
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