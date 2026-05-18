Brentford 2-2 Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2025-26: Ouattara Brace Rescues Bees In Late Thriller
Brentford twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace in an English Premier League 2025-26 fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday. Palace struck first in the sixth minute when Ismaila Sarr converted a penalty after goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher fouled him. Dango Ouattara equalised for Brentford just before half-time, heading past Dean Henderson in the 40th minute. The Eagles retook the lead in the second half, with Adam Wharton scoring his first goal for the club seven minutes after the restart. Ouattara struck again in the 88th minute, heading in from a Sepp van den Berg flick-on to rescue a point for the hosts.
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