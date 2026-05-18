Brentford 2-2 Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2025-26: Ouattara Brace Rescues Bees In Late Thriller

Brentford twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace in an English Premier League 2025-26 fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday. Palace struck first in the sixth minute when Ismaila Sarr converted a penalty after goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher fouled him. Dango Ouattara equalised for Brentford just before half-time, heading past Dean Henderson in the 40th minute. The Eagles retook the lead in the second half, with Adam Wharton scoring his first goal for the club seven minutes after the restart. Ouattara struck again in the 88th minute, heading in from a Sepp van den Berg flick-on to rescue a point for the hosts.

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EPL: Brentford vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton celebrates scoring their side's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentford in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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EPL: Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk, left, and Crystal Palace's Chadi Riad battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Brentford vs Crystal Palace
Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard, left, and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Brentford's Dango Ouattara celebrates scoring their side's first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Brentford vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix, left, and Brentford's Igor Thiago battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Brentford's Dango Ouattara celebrates scoring their side's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2025-26: Brentford vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Chris Richards, bottom, reacts after after going down with an injury during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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