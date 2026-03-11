Six Members Of The Iranian Women's Team Take Asylum In Australia After One Squad Member Changes Mind

Burke on Wednesday morning announced that one player and a team staffer had joined five athletes who had decided to stay in Australia. Hours later, however, he told Australia’s federal parliament in Canberra that one of the women had spoken to her departed teammates and decided to return home to

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran Womens Football Team
Iran women's team players salute during the national anthem. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Six women remaining in Australia were immediately moved to a different location

  • The team arrived in the country for the Women’s Asian Cup last month

  • Some called their families in Iran to discuss the offer

 A total of six members of the Iranian women’s football team will remain in Australia, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Wednesday, after one of the squad members earlier granted asylum changed her mind and planned to return to Iran.

The names of the seven team members who were issued humanitarian visas to stay in Australia have been widely published — including by Burke — and it was not immediately clear which of the women had reversed her decision.

The rest of the team’s departure from Sydney, Australia late Tuesday happened during fraught and outraged protests at the delegation’s hotel and at the airport. Iranian Australians sought to prevent the women from leaving the country, citing fears for their safety in Iran.

Burke on Wednesday morning announced that one player and a team staffer had joined five athletes who had decided to stay in Australia. Hours later, however, he told Australia’s federal parliament in Canberra that one of the women had spoken to her departed teammates and decided to return home too.

“She was advised by her teammates and coach to contact the Iranian embassy and to get collected,” Burke said. “As a result of that, it meant that the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was.”

Related Content
Iranians in Australia react with flags and political signs outside the stadium ahead of the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Australia and Iran in Robina, Australia, Thursday, March 5, 2026. - | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Two More Iran Team Members Granted Asylum In Australia
In this photo supplied by Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke's office, the Minister Tony Burke, center, poses in an undisclosed location with five Iranian women soccer players who have been granted asylum in Australia. - Australia Ministry of Home Affairs via AP
Australia Grants Asylum To 5 Members of Iranian Women's Team; Future Unknown For 21 Players
Iran players react during their national anthem ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Safety Concerns Grow For Iran Women’s Team After Anthem Controversy In Australia
Iran's Zahra Ghanbari, center, gestures to the Philippines players following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
Iran 0-2 Philippines, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Iranian Team Face Uncertain Future After Campaign Ends In Defeat
Related Content

The six women remaining in Australia were immediately moved to a different location, the minister said.

Women offered asylum as they departed

The tense and fluid situation capped a fraught time in Australia for the Iranian players. The team arrived in the country for the Women’s Asian Cup last month, before the Iran war began Feb. 28. Iran was knocked out of the tournament over the weekend and the squad faced the prospect of returning to a country under bombardment.

Australia’s government Wednesday disclosed their final attempts to ensure each member of the team could consider an asylum offer. Burke said that as the women passed through border security, they were taken aside individually to speak to Australian officials and interpreters, without minders present.

“Australia made the offer because we are so impressed by these women as individuals,” he said. “The choice that Australia gave, the choice of government officials standing in front of you and saying it is up to you, is a choice that every individual should be entitled to.”

Some called their families in Iran to discuss the offer, Burke added, but no further members of the delegation decided to remain in Australia.

“Everything was about ensuring the dignity for those individuals to make a choice,” he said. “We couldn’t take away the pressure of the context for these individuals, of what might have been said to them beforehand, what pressures they might have felt there were on other family members.”

Those who sought asylum received temporary humanitarian visas, which would lead to permanent residency in Australia, Burke said. He added that some of the delegation were not offered visas because they had connections to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Team’s fate drew national spotlight

The Iranian team became popular figures in Australia during the tournament. Iranian groups in Australia had urged the government to halt the women’s departure after the team drew widespread news coverage in Australia when players didn’t sing the Iranian anthem before their first match.

The players didn’t explain publicly why they did not sing. They later saluted and sang the anthem before their other games. During the tournament, the women mostly declined to comment on the situation at home and made no political remarks.

“When those players were silent at the start of their first match in Australia, that silence was heard as a roar all around the world,” Burke said. “We responded by saying, the invitation is there. In Australia you can be safe.”

It was not clear exactly how many people were in the delegation, but an official squad list named 26 players, plus coaching and other staff. Burke rejected suggestions that Australian officials should have done more to stop the women’s departure.

“Australia’s objective here was not to force people to make a particular decision,” he said. “We’re not that sort of nation.”

The minister said he had viewed widely published footage that appeared to show a woman being led by the hand by her teammates from the team’s hotel on Queensland’s Gold Coast to their bus. Whether that constituted coercion was a matter for local Australian police, Burke said.

Iran criticizes Trump’s remarks

“Iran welcomes its children with open arms and the government guarantees their security,” Iranian first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said Tuesday. “No one has the right to interfere in the family affairs of the Iranian nation and play the role of a nanny who is kinder than a mother,” he added.

The team’s fate attracted international attention, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, who decried the Australian government Monday for not offering the women asylum. It emerged Tuesday that discussions between Australian officials and some of the women had already been unfolding privately.

Iranian state TV said the country’s football federation had asked international soccer bodies to review what it called Trump’s “direct political interference in football,” warning such remarks could disrupt the 2026 World Cup.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

  2. IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals' Creative Announcement Video

  3. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  4. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  5. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  2. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  3. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  4. Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

  5. Remembering Vinod Mehta On His 11th Death Anniversary: The Maverick Editor Who Redefined Indian Journalism

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  3. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

  4. Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

  5. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher