‘Justice Is Dead’: Manipur Remains Divided On Ethnic Lines

Ima Ngambi, one of the 12 Manipur mothers belonging to Meira Paibi (a civil society group of Meitei women), who stripped naked in 2004 in protest after the allege rape and murder of Thangjam Manorama in Imphal East. Hailed as peacekeepers of Manipur, the Meira Paibi have been named as perpetrators and facilitators of violence against Kuki-Zo women since clashes last year.