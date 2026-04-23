IPL Dispatch: Rohit-Dhoni Bat In Nets Ahead Of 'Clasico'; Jurel Dazzles With Gloves Again

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants suffer fourth straight loss of IPL 2026
Ravichandran Ashwin feels Priyansh Arya is "a step ahead" of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Venkatesh Iyer happy with role despite only playing one match so far for Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seem to be digging themselves a deeper hole as Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 progresses. Their fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday (April 23) was also the Super Giants' third on the trot at home. By falling 40 runs short against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Ekana Stadium, LSG also let the visitors' 160-run target become the lowest one successfully defended this season.
Captain Rishabh Pant's post-match presentation said it all. Lost for words on what went wrong, the southpaw said: "I don't have answers. Batting has let us down. We are disappointed as a team, as a group." He added, "You have to look for answers inside, not outside. We could have taken some time while batting. No excuses out there. Including myself, we could have taken it deeper. As a batting group, we have to put our hands up."
With that, here is a look at some of the big IPL 2026 talking points in the last 24 hours.
Ashwin's Verdict On Rising Batting Stars
Neither Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, nor Ayush Mhatre. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Priyansh Arya is the most promising young Indian batter currently, based on his overall batting ability and the knack of playing impactful innings.
Highlighting Priyansh Arya’s ability to convert starts into big scores and his versatility across formats, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel: “I am not trying to put anyone above or below anyone, but Priyansh Arya, to me, looks a step ahead even of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I am not comparing them, because he goes on to make big scores and he has a wider range of shots.”
The Rohit-Dhoni Questions
With the first leg of IPL 2026’s ‘El Clasico’ coming up, all eyes are on Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni's fitness. Both senior statesmen are recovering from injuries and are yet to be officially cleared for availability in the match. But there were encouraging signs, as the duo reportedly batted in tandem in the nets on the eve of the game at the Wankhede Stadium.
Rohit did not seem to be having any specific discomfort as he looked to time and place the ball more often than whacking it, according to PTI. Meanwhile, Dhoni who kept wickets followed by a batting session on Tuesday, face throwdown specialists and fast bowlers for nearly an hour on Wednesday.
Video Of The Day
Dhruv Jurel is on a mission to amaze with the gloves, this IPL. After his spectacular stumping of Cameron Green in match 28, the RR wicketkeeper pulled off a one-handed beauty of a catch to send back Mayank Yadav on Wednesday. Jurel dove low to his right to pouch the thickish outside edge that flew quickly off Yadav's bat, and left little doubt about his stature as the best gloveman in India right now. You can watch the video of the outstanding catch below:
Vaibhav-Mohsin Duel
Such is his reputation that one associates only fours and sixes with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, especially after witnessing his pyrotechnics in the IPL. But for the first time in the tournament, there emerged a bowler who could keep the 15-year-old quiet for six straight balls.
Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan pegged Sooryavanshi on the backfoot with his good-length deliveries. He followed them up with balls that moved away late, conjuring five dot balls. Under pressure and in an unfamiliar position, Sooryavanshi went for a big shot across the line and ended up skying it, with Digvesh Rathi running back from extra cover to take a smart catch.
Quote Of The Day
Venkatesh Iyer, a member of Kolkata Knight Riders’ victorious IPL 2024 campaign, joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the 2026 edition but has played only one match so far. The all-rounder is struggling to get a look into the packed top and middle-order of the Bengaluru outfit.
Iyer had no qualms in admitting that he is "not used to sitting out". "See, this is a team environment and as someone who places the team above everything else, it's my duty to adhere to the environment,” Venkatesh was quoted as saying in a PTI report.
“We're defending champions. So, to tinker with a combination that has won you a championship is not always the smartest move. So as someone who's walked into a team, it's my duty to know what role I can play. The credit for that has to go to Mo (Bobat), Andy (Flower) and DK (Dinesh Karthik)," he added.
Elsewhere...
Pakistan cricket's tryst with controversy continues. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for a recreational drug, according to an ESPNcricinfo report. The sample is believed to have been taken during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated its internal probe after being notified by the International Cricket Council, the report added.
Nawaz was set to join Surrey for the upcoming T20 Blast after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB, but the deal has now fallen through, the report further stated. This comes as a significant blow, considering the Blast was expected to offer him valuable exposure in English conditions.
Who won match 32 of IPL 2026?
Rajasthan Royals won match 32 of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants.
Who won the Player of the Match award in the LSG vs RR, IPL 2026 match?
Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award in the PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 match for his unbeaten 29-ball 43 and bowling figures of 1/29.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 32 of IPL 2026?
Prince Yadav holds the Purple Cap after match 32 of IPL 2026 with 13 wickets, while Abhishek Sharma holds the Orange Cap with 323 runs.