IPL 2026: R Ashwin Stuns Fans With His Pick For Best Young Batter, And It’s Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ravichandran Ashwin backs Priyansh Arya ahead of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, highlighting his big scores, wider shot range, and strong IPL 2026 performances

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R Ashwin in CSK colours Photo: CSK
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ravichandran Ashwin picked Priyansh Arya as slightly ahead of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  • Arya has scored 250+ runs, including a standout 93, showing ability to play big innings

  • Mhatre (201 runs) and Sooryavanshi (150+ runs) have also impressed in IPL 2026

Young Indian batters have made a strong impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with several emerging players delivering consistent performances. Among them, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, and Priyansh Arya have stood out for their aggressive approach and ability to handle pressure at a high level. Their performances have also caught the attention of senior cricketers and experts.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently shared his views on these young talents, highlighting one player who, in his opinion, is currently ahead of the others. The experienced off-spinner focused on overall batting ability and the knack of playing impactful innings.

R Ashwin backs Priyansh Arya as ‘step ahead’ of rivals

Speaking about the new crop of Indian batters, Ashwin made it clear that his observation wasn’t about comparison, but about current impact. He highlighted Priyansh Arya’s ability to convert starts into big scores and his versatility across formats.

“I am not trying to put anyone above or below anyone, but Priyansh Arya, to me, looks a step ahead even of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I am not comparing them, because he goes on to make big scores and he has a wider range of shots.” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

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Arya’s recent performances, including a blistering 93 off 37 balls, have only strengthened that argument, with the Punjab Kings batter showing both aggression and control at the crease.

How have Priyansh Arya, Mhatre and Sooryavanshi performed so far?

Priyansh Arya has been one of the most impactful young batters in IPL 2026. He has scored 211 runs so far in just five innings, including a standout knock of 93 runs, showing his ability to dominate bowling attacks and play big innings.

Ayush Mhatre has impressed with consistency at the top. The Chennai Super Kings batter has scored 201 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 177.87, making him one of the most reliable young performers before his recent injury setback due to which he has been ruled out of the remainder of the season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, despite being the youngest among the three, has made a noticeable impact. He has scored 246 runs this season in six innings, putting his name in the top 5 highest run-scorer list.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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