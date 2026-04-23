How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Priyansh Arya Are Rewriting IPL Playbook - Fearlessness Beyond Their Age

Summary of this article
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya dominate IPL 2026 with fearless powerplay batting
Power vs timing, plus strong game awareness, make them stand out
Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav praise their maturity, clarity
Fearlessness is the new currency in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's most lucrative cricket tournament, and youngsters are cashing in with abundant joy.
Be it Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prabhsimran Singh, or Ayush Mhatre at No. 3 for their respective teams, the new wave of young Indian batters has taken centre stage.
Right at the top are two standout names, however: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old wonderkid, and Delhi southpaw Priyansh Arya.
The young duo has gone toe-to-toe, matching each other stroke for stroke, consistently providing their sides explosive starts in the powerplay and performing with the composure of seasoned professionals.
With that, here are five reasons why Sooryavanshi and Ayra have lit up the IPL 2026:
Fearlessness Beyond Their Age
The IPL 2025 offered a glimpse of the talent that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya possess, but the second season is often the real test for any youngster in arguably the toughest T20 tournament in the world.
The second-season blues haven't affected either of them. Both are taking on bowling attacks for fun, dismantling opposition plans within minutes. The sheer ease with which they go after bowlers, regardless of reputation or style, is a key reason behind their success this season.
A Game Plan Tailor-Made For T20 Cricket
Both Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have played first-class cricket for their respective domestic sides, Delhi and Bihar. However, their consistency in the shorter formats, especially in the IPL, shows they possess a game naturally suited to T20 cricket.
Whether it's taking on pace from a length or using their wrists to access all parts of the ground, their ability to score rapidly stems from their unpredictability and 360-degree strokeplay, making them doubly dangerous.
3. Brute Power Vs Timing
While the teenage Sooryavanshi relies on raw muscle power to clear boundaries, especially down the ground or towards square leg, Arya leans on timing, reading the length early and meeting the ball sweetly to get the desired results.
Both achieve the same objective, maximizing runs in minimal balls, but their methods couldn't be more different.
4. The Ability To Shift Gears
It's not just blind aggression. Whether it was Sooryavanshi's fifty in Rajasthan Royals’ opening game against Chennai Super Kings or Arya’s measured half-century against SunRisers Hyderabad in a steep chase of 220, both have shown the ability to pace an innings.
They read match situations well, calibrate their shot selection, and accelerate when needed. Such maturity at a young age suggests they are capable of building substantial innings, not just producing fleeting cameos.
5. Staying Original, Not Imitating
Every young cricketer grows up idolising someone, but staying true to one’s own game is easier said than done. Despite inevitable comparisons with established greats due to their style and bat swing, both Sooryavanshi and Arya have resisted the urge to imitate.
They’ve backed their natural strengths, allowing themselves to succeed, fail, and learn on their own terms, an approach that is crucial for long-term growth.
Experts Have Their Say
"What stands out for me is not just the stroke play, it's the clarity. At that age, most players are still figuring out where they belong, but Priyansh and Vaibhav already know exactly how they want to play the game," Cheteshwar Pujara said while speaking on JioHotstar's ‘Champions Waali Commentary’.
Both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (254 runs in seven innings) and Priyansh Arya (211 runs in five innings) are in the top 10 of the batting charts. The young guns will face off on Tuesday (April 28), when Rajasthan Royals visit New Chandigarh for a clash with pacesetters Punjab Kings.
"It's not about reckless hitting; it’s about backing your intent without second-guessing. Vaibhav brings that raw, uncompromising power, while Priyansh gives you time on the ball that you simply can’t teach," explained India batting great, known for his technical purity.
"Together, they’re redefining what a powerplay can look like, and more importantly, they’re doing it on their own terms. Obviously, they will continue to improve and grow, but what I am seeing at such a young age is very exciting.”
Umesh Yadav, the former India pacer, said, "There's no question about talent, but what separates these boys is their ability to adapt within the same innings. One moment they’re taking the attack on, the next they’re rotating strike, taking singles and doubles, assessing the situation before they explode again, that’s high-level T20 thinking.
"The fearless approach is just the surface, underneath that is game awareness, match-ups, and a strong sense of identity. They’re not trying to be like anyone, they’re comfortable being themselves, and that’s why they’ve become the standout young batters this season.”
Meanwhile, the IPL will see its first 'Clasico' of the 2025 season, a clash between the two most successful teams -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- tonight at the Wankhede Stadium.
And the two former captains, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, despite their limited presence, are already making headlines. On the eve of the MI vs CSK showdown, the veterans were hitting the nets.