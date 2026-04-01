Lucknow Super Giants At Indian Premier League 2026: LSG Player Of The Match Winners List

LSG’s IPL 2026 campaign has struggled, but individual brilliance stands out, here’s the complete Player of the Match winners list highlighting their key performances

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IPL 2026: DC vs LSG Prince Yadav with Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, left, speaks to teammate Mohammed Shami during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LSG suffer 40-run defeat against RR in IPL 2026

  • LSG remain at 9th position in the points table

  • Check out potm list of LSG in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants’ struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continued as they suffered another defeat, going down to Rajasthan Royals by 40 runs in Lucknow. Chasing 160, LSG were once again rocked early, slipping to 31/3 inside the powerplay with Rishabh Pant falling cheaply and the top order failing to settle.

Despite a brief fight from Mitchell Marsh in the middle, the innings never gained momentum as RR’s bowlers maintained constant pressure. LSG eventually collapsed to 119, marking yet another disappointing outing in what has been a tough season. The result extends LSG’s poor run, with the team managing just two wins in their first six matches and struggling for consistency, especially at home.

Also Check: LSG Vs RR Highlights

With results not going their way, LSG’s few victories this season have largely been driven by standout individual performances in crucial moments.

Lucknow Super Giants Player Of The Match Winners List - IPL 2026

  • Match 10, against SRH: Mohammed Shami (2/9 in 4 overs), ahead of Rishabh Pant (68 off 50). Result - won by 5 wickets.

  • Match 15, against KKR: Mukul Choudhary (54 not out off 27), ahead of Ayush Baoni (54 off 34) and Digvesh Rathi (1/25 in 4 overs). Result - won by 3 wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the newer IPL franchises since 2022, quickly built a reputation for being a competitive side with a strong core. Known for backing aggressive cricket and a mix of youth and experience, LSG continue to search for consistency in IPL 2026 while relying on individual brilliance to stay in contention.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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