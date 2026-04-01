Lucknow Super Giants At Indian Premier League 2026: LSG Player Of The Match Winners List

Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, left, speaks to teammate Mohammed Shami during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, left, speaks to teammate Mohammed Shami during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup