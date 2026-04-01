Lucknow Super Giants At Indian Premier League 2026: LSG Player Of The Match Winners List

Summary of this article
LSG suffer 40-run defeat against RR in IPL 2026
LSG remain at 9th position in the points table
Check out potm list of LSG in IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants’ struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continued as they suffered another defeat, going down to Rajasthan Royals by 40 runs in Lucknow. Chasing 160, LSG were once again rocked early, slipping to 31/3 inside the powerplay with Rishabh Pant falling cheaply and the top order failing to settle.
Despite a brief fight from Mitchell Marsh in the middle, the innings never gained momentum as RR’s bowlers maintained constant pressure. LSG eventually collapsed to 119, marking yet another disappointing outing in what has been a tough season. The result extends LSG’s poor run, with the team managing just two wins in their first six matches and struggling for consistency, especially at home.
With results not going their way, LSG’s few victories this season have largely been driven by standout individual performances in crucial moments.
Lucknow Super Giants Player Of The Match Winners List - IPL 2026
Match 10, against SRH: Mohammed Shami (2/9 in 4 overs), ahead of Rishabh Pant (68 off 50). Result - won by 5 wickets.
Match 15, against KKR: Mukul Choudhary (54 not out off 27), ahead of Ayush Baoni (54 off 34) and Digvesh Rathi (1/25 in 4 overs). Result - won by 3 wickets.
Lucknow Super Giants, one of the newer IPL franchises since 2022, quickly built a reputation for being a competitive side with a strong core. Known for backing aggressive cricket and a mix of youth and experience, LSG continue to search for consistency in IPL 2026 while relying on individual brilliance to stay in contention.