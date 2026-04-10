KKR Vs LSG: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 15

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Thursday, 9 April, sealing a three-wicket win. Mukul Choudhary starred with an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls and was named Player of the Match

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KKR Vs LSG: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 15
Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary with teammates celebrate the win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Thursday, 9 April

  • Mukul Choudhary was named Player of the Match

  • Mukul starred with a 54* off 27, guiding LSG to a last-ball win

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, sealing a three-wicket win in Kolkata on Thursday, 9 April.

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first, with Kolkata Knight Riders posting a competitive 181/4 built on steady contributions through the top and middle order.

Ajinkya Rahane held the innings together with a composed 41, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi added a fluent 45 to keep the hosts in control through the middle overs.

The strong platform allowed Rovman Powell to finish on a high, striking an unbeaten 39 that pushed KKR to a challenging total requiring sharp execution in the chase.

Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, started with intent but were soon dragged into a tightening grip from KKR’s spin attack.

Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy dictated the middle overs, choking scoring options and triggering a collapse that left LSG in deep trouble at 128/7. Even a fighting half-century from Ayush Badoni could not steady the innings as the chase slipped out of control.

With the equation tightening and KKR closing in on victory, the contest appeared all but over. Then came Mukul Choudhary, the Man of the Match, walking in at a crucial moment and instantly shifting the tempo of the chase.

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Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary celebrates the win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India, Thursday, April 9, 2026. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
KKR Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 15 – Check Result
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Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during their Indian Premier League 2026 match in Hyderabad. - AP
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KKR vs LSG Highlights

Mukul Choudhary Named Player Of The Match

Mukul produced an extraordinary unbeaten 54 off just 27 deliveries to turn the contest on its head and earn the Player of the Match award.

Walking in with LSG’s chase in tatters, Choudhary changed the tempo instantly. He took on the experienced bowling of Cameron Green in a decisive over, smashing 28 runs and dragging his side back into contention when defeat looked certain.

From there, he took control of the chase, striking two fours and seven sixes in a blistering display of power-hitting. As the match entered the final over, tension soared with both sides still firmly in the contest.

On the final ball, LSG edged ahead in a nervy finish to seal a three-wicket victory.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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