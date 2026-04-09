KKR Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Know Weather Forecast

Angkrish Raghuvanshi in action for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. KKRiders/X

KKR vs LSG Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match 15 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 09, Thursday. Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to win a game in the IPL 2026 after the first three games. They have a single point on the board due to washed out match against PBKS. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has already faced controversies due to his batting approach and the statement of Cameron Green not bowling. Although their overseas star Finn Allen has showed glimpses of brilliance, Green has not been able to perform. With Sunil Narine suffering from illness and Varun Chakravarthy out injured, Rahane has further problems to handle ahead of taking on LSG. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's LSG registered their first win against SRH and are up and running. Their pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav has been effective and the batting has done enough with performances from Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and captain Pant himself. LSG will not want a slip up against the struggling Knights and bag two points. Follow play-by-play updates of the KKR vs LSG match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Apr 2026, 06:06:25 pm IST KKR Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl? Cameron Green's bowling fitness has remained a big controversial talking point in the IPL 2026. The Aussie all-rounder is yet to rotate his arms in any of the matches so far. He has reportedly started bowling in the nets and there is a possibility he will bowl an over or two in the match vs LSG.

9 Apr 2026, 05:53:27 pm IST KKR Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Home Side's Spin Woe Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling against spin in the ongoing IPL 2026 and have poorest numbers amid all sides. With Digvesh Rathi and Manimaran Siddharth in the opposition, they will be under more pressure to deliver.

9 Apr 2026, 05:41:36 pm IST KKR Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Kolkata have been facing regular rain in the evening since Sunday. Their practice sessions got regularly interrupted and even in Wednesday, they had to cut the training short. Fans wondering, if rain will interrupt the KKR vs LSG match like the PBKS match, can get the information here.

9 Apr 2026, 05:30:53 pm IST KKR Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Fixture: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: Thursday, April 09, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST