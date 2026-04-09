KKR Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Know Weather Forecast

KKR Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl?
Cameron Green's bowling fitness has remained a big controversial talking point in the IPL 2026. The Aussie all-rounder is yet to rotate his arms in any of the matches so far. He has reportedly started bowling in the nets and there is a possibility he will bowl an over or two in the match vs LSG.
KKR Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Home Side's Spin Woe
Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling against spin in the ongoing IPL 2026 and have poorest numbers amid all sides. With Digvesh Rathi and Manimaran Siddharth in the opposition, they will be under more pressure to deliver.
KKR Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?
Kolkata have been facing regular rain in the evening since Sunday. Their practice sessions got regularly interrupted and even in Wednesday, they had to cut the training short. Fans wondering, if rain will interrupt the KKR vs LSG match like the PBKS match, can get the information here.
KKR Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: Thursday, April 09, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
KKR Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between KKR vs LSG at the Eden Gardens. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.