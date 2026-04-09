KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 15

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026: Here’s all you need to know about Indian Premier League 2026 Match 15 between KKR and LSG on Thursday, 9 April, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

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KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during their Indian Premier League 2026 match in Hyderabad. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders face Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9, 2026

  • Televised on Star Sports Network; streamed on JioHotstar app and website

  • LSG lead head-to-head 4-2 across six encounters

Kolkata Knight Riders will be under pressure as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens.

KKR are yet to register a win this season, managing just one point from a rain-affected game, and another defeat could leave them playing catch-up early in the tournament.

In contrast, LSG head into the clash with momentum after bouncing back from an opening defeat to secure a convincing win in their previous outing.

Led by Rishabh Pant, the side looks settled, especially with a strong top order featuring Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, along with a pace attack spearheaded by Mohammed Shami.

The contest could be shaped by conditions at Eden Gardens, which has traditionally offered a good batting surface but might assist seamers early due to recent moisture.

While KKR’s aggressive powerplay approach has yielded runs, it has also cost them wickets, making their battle against LSG’s disciplined bowling unit crucial.

Also Check: KKR Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: 9 April 2026 (Thursday)

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Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Rishabh Pant (LSG)

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Akshay Totre

3rd Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Current Standings: KKR (9th), LSG (7th)

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Team News

Sunil Narine is expected to return after missing the PBKS game due to abdominal pain, while Varun Chakaravarthy remains a doubt with a finger injury, with a call likely at the toss. Cameron Green could resume bowling duties after nearing full fitness, but Matheesha Pathirana is still unavailable. The Rahane vs Shami battle adds intrigue, with Rahane yet to be dismissed by Shami in IPL despite striking at 164.91.

Meanwhile, LSG have no major concerns, though Carl Crowe hinted at a settled pace attack, with Shahbaz Ahmed an Impact Player option depending on Eden Gardens conditions.

KKR Vs LSG: Head-To-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants hold the upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders in their head-to-head record, leading 4-2 across six encounters. At Eden Gardens, LSG have also maintained an edge, winning two of the three matches played at the venue, while KKR have managed just one victory in front of their home crowd.

Unknown Match Facts

  • KKR have the poorest numbers against spin in IPL 2026, conceding at 11.07 economy, with a strike rate of 48.5 and boundary percentage of 25.77

  • Since IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant has struggled against spin, striking at just 117.12 with a boundary percentage of 14.35

  • Despite having the third-best strike rate (17.5) among seamers, KKR still leak runs, holding the worst economy (10.83) in the tournament

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Q

When to watch KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 Match 15?

A

KKR Vs LSG, Match 15 of the IPL 2026, will be played on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Q

Where to watch KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 Match 15?

A

The KKR Vs LSG clash will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live via the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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