KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 15

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during their Indian Premier League 2026 match in Hyderabad. Photo: AP

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during their Indian Premier League 2026 match in Hyderabad. Photo: AP