KKR Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When, Where To Watch Match 15 On TV And Online?

Here is all you need to know about match 15 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants: preview, recent results, squads and live streaming information

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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KKR Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When, Where To Watch Match 15 On TV And Online?
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi bat during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings in Kolkata. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders still searching for first win of IPL 2026

  • KKR's previous game against Punjab Kings was washed out

  • Lucknow Super Giants fresh off five-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad

Winless after three games, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcome Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens for match 15 of Indian Premier League 2026 on Thursday (April 9). Watch the T20 cricket match live.

KKR received the weather gods' intervention to earn their first point of the season, by way of an abandoned match against Punjab Kings in Kolkata on April 6. The Knight Riders were in a spot of bother at 25 for 2 after 3.4 overs when it began raining, and the incessant downpour led to an outfield too wet for play to resume in time.

Ajinkya Rahane's decision to bat first amid overcast conditions had raised a lot of eyebrows, with experts and fans questioning the logic when rain was predicted through the evening. Though the hosts escaped with split points, their team balance and selection strategy are yet to inspire confidence from IPL afficionados.

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow, on the other hand, are buoyed by their five-wicket away win over SunRisers Hyderabad. Their pace spearhead Mohammed Shami had produced phenomenal figures of 2/9, dismissing the dangerous Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in quick succession. The same duo had taken the KKR bowling apart in Kolkata earlier, and Shami is likely to pose a similar threat on Thursday, knowing the Eden Gardens conditions all too well.

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Also under the scanner would be the weather, as rain has been a constant in the area over the last three days and is also forecast around late Wednesday and early Thursday. But since the match is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm in the evening, there might not be too much interference with proceedings.

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey and Navdeep Saini.

LSG: Rishabh Pant (c), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9 at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm IST.

Q

Where will the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match be telecast?

A

The KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Q

Where will the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match be live streamed?

A

The KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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