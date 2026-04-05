SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant Architect Super Giants' Five-Wicket Win
Rishabh Pant (68 not out) produced a captain's knock after seamer Mohammed Shami weaved his magic, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 10 of Indian Premier League 2026 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (April 5). Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), which was crucial in restricting SRH to 156 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total. Aiden Markram (45) and Pant resisted the SRH attack, especially the skipper playing responsibly, shunning his natural aggressive instinct.
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