SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant Architect Super Giants' Five-Wicket Win

Rishabh Pant (68 not out) produced a captain's knock after seamer Mohammed Shami weaved his magic, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 10 of Indian Premier League 2026 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (April 5). Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), which was crucial in restricting SRH to 156 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total. Aiden Markram (45) and Pant resisted the SRH attack, especially the skipper playing responsibly, shunning his natural aggressive instinct.

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LSG won by 5 wickets with 1 ball remaining
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, shakes hands with Sunrisers Hyderabad's players after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Ishan Kishan IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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3/25
IPL 2026 Aiden Markram
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram reacts after taking catch of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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4/25
IPL 2026 Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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5/25
Prince Yadav Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo; AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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6/25
Ishan Kishan Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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7/25
Liam Livingstone Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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8/25
IPL 2026: LSG vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, and Liam Livingstone run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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9/25
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant takes the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Liam Livingstone during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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10/25
Heinrich Klaasen IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo; AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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11/25
IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG Nitish Kumar Reddy
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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12/25
LSG vs SRH Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, and Nitish Kumar Reddy run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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13/25
Mukul Choudhary IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary drops a catch Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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14/25
Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, celebrates his fifty runs with teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League Nitish Kumar Reddy
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League Shivang Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shivang Kumar hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Aiden Markram Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Mitchell Marsh Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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19/25
Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram, left, and Mitchell Marsh celebrate during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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20/25
Indian Premier League Eshan Malinga
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League Ayush Badoni
Lucknow Super Giants' Ayush Badoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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23/25
LSG vs SRH Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harsh Dubey, left, celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Ayush Badoni during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Ishan Kishan Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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