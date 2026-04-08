IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl In KKR Vs LSG Match? Report Suggests Good News For Knight Riders

Cameron Green has batted at numbers 3 and 4 so far and managed only 24 runs from three innings in IPL 2026, while him not bowling has hit Kolkata Knight Riders' plans. The franchise is already dealing with a depleted pace arsenal

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Will Cameron Green Bowl In KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 Match? Good News For Kolkata Knight Riders - Report
Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi, left, and Cameron Green celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cameron Green will reportedly bowl in KKR vs LSG match

  • Australian all-rounder has played as specialist batter so far

  • Cricket Australia had stated that Green would resume bowling in 10-12 days' time

A big question that has been swirling around Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Cameron Green has reportedly been answered. The Australian all-rounder is said to be finally ready to bowl, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 15 of Indian Premier League 2026 on Thursday (April 9).

An ESPNcricinfo report stated that Green is now available to bowl competitively, more than 10 days after Cricket Australia had shared an update on his fitness.

The 26-year-old played as a specialist batter in KKR's first two IPL 2026 games, against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR lost both those games, before a washout against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens earned them their first point of the season.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, when asked about Green not bowling after the loss to Mumbai, said "Ask Cricket Australia". The board issued a rejoinder soon after, stating that the franchise was "fully aware" of Green's status. The seam-bowling all-rounder, who has not bowled since the T20 World Cup, is recovering from a minor lower-back problem.

"Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," a Cricket Australia spokesperson had said on March 30. "Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information."

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Green has batted at numbers 3 and 4 so far and managed only 24 runs from three innings, while him not bowling has hit KKR's plans. The Kolkata-based franchise is already dealing with a depleted pace arsenal; Mustafizur Rahman was released from the squad on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) instructions, and Harshit Rana as well as Akash Deep were ruled out of tournament with injuries.

To compound their woes, spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy also missed KKR's previous game, too, owing to illness and a hand injury respectively. The addition of Green could thus give KKR some much needed respite at home against LSG.

Q

When did Cameron Green last bowl competitively?

A

Cameron Green last bowled competitively at ICC T20 World Cup 2026, during the Australia vs Oman match on February 20.

Q

How many runs has Cameron Green scored in IPL 2026 so far?

A

Cameron Green has scored just 24 runs from three games in IPL 2026 so far.

Q

Who are the other pacers that KKR are missing?

A

Kolkata Knight Riders are missing the services of Mustafizur Rahman, Harshit Rana and Akash Deep in the pace department.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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