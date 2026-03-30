IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Breaks Silence After Rahane’s Remark On Green’s Bowling Absence During MI Vs KKR Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, right, and captain Ajinkya Rahane run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, right, and captain Ajinkya Rahane run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)