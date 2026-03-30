IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Breaks Silence After Rahane’s Remark On Green’s Bowling Absence During MI Vs KKR Clash

Summary of this article
Cameron Green didn’t bowl due to a managed lower back injury
Rahane’s remark hinted at Cricket Australia’s role in the decision
KKR’s lack of a sixth bowling option proved costly in 224 chase
Kolkata Knight Riders’ high-scoring clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 turned into a frustrating outing despite putting up 224 on the board. Batting first, KKR looked in complete control, with their top order firing and setting what seemed like a match-winning total.
However, MI pulled off a stunning chase, hunting down the target with composure in the final overs and exposing serious concerns in KKR’s bowling strategy.
One of the biggest talking points from the game was the absence of Cameron Green with the ball. The Australian all-rounder, who made his KKR debut in the match, was not used as a bowling option despite the team conceding heavily.
When questioned about it after the game, skipper Ajinkya Rahane gave a sharp and telling response. “That question you need to ask Cricket Australia.” His remark hinted that the decision may not have been entirely in KKR’s control and raised questions about Green’s fitness status.
Cricket Australia clarifies Cameron Green’s bowling absence
The speculation didn’t last long, as Cricket Australia issued a statement clarifying the situation around Green. “Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period,” a CA spokesperson said.
The board further confirmed that this was part of a monitored recovery plan. “Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days’ time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information,” the statement added.
This revelation puts KKR’s team balance into perspective. Green played purely as a batter in the game, scoring 18 off 10 balls at No. 3, but his inability to bowl limited Rahane’s options, especially in the middle overs. With a 224-run total to defend, KKR needed additional bowling depth, and the lack of a sixth option proved costly as MI capitalized on key phases.
The defeat not only showed KKR’s bowling struggles but also raised concerns about squad composition going forward. Until Green is fully fit to bowl again, KKR may need to rethink combinations or rely more heavily on their frontline bowlers, especially in high-scoring contests like this.