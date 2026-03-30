MI Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 2 – Check Result

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, and Ryan Rickelton run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, and Ryan Rickelton run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool