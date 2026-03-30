MI Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 2 – Check Result

Rohit Sharma’s 78 and Ryan Rickelton’s 81 helped MI chase 221 to beat KKR by six wickets, ending their 13‑season opening‑day hoodoo as Shardul Thakur’s 3/39 and Ajinkya Rahane’s 67 lit up Wankhede

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Who won yesterday in IPL 2026 Match 2
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, and Ryan Rickelton run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians chased down 221 to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets

  • Rohit Sharma smashed 78 off 38 balls with six sixes, while Ryan Rickelton struck 81 off 43 balls

  • Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir finished the chase as MI reached 224/4 in 19.1 overs

Mumbai Indians rode on blistering half-centuries from former skipper Rohit Sharma (78) and Ryan Rickelton (81) to comfortably beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets thus breaking the hoodoo of not winning any of their opening games in last 13 editions of the IPL, here on Sunday.

While they had lost each of their first matches of an IPL edition since beating Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in 2012, five-time winners Mumbai Indians hit full throttle in their chase of 221, replying with 224/4 in 19.1 overs.

Playing his first T20 game since last IPL, former India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit appeared to have sharpened his game a few notches as he smacked a 38-ball 78 with six sixes and as many fours.

At the other end, Ryan Rickelton made a belligerent 81 off 43 balls with eight sixes and four fours while making the most of two lifelines, helping Mumbai Indians finally collect those elusive two points from the first game.

Rohit was adroit in not just picking the lengths of the ball early or with his movement at the crease, but with some of the shots that he executed to perfection.

Related Content
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Registers His 50th Fifty In Tournament History - Check List
Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - ipl/X
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Smashes His Fastest Fifty In Indian Premier League
Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain, ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2024. - AP Photo
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's Drops Easy Catch, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Survives
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, second left, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton Star As Mumbai Indians Finally Break 14-Year Hoodoo To Win By Six Wickets
Related Content

Like against the lanky Blessing Muzarabani, the 38-year-old danced down the track to spank a short ball over extra cover for a six in the fourth over, or when he timed the ball as sweetly as it could be against Varun Chakravarthy to send it sailing over the cover for another six in the next.

And those quintessential Rohit's hits over cover were on display too, one of which was unleashed effortlessly against Kartik Tyagi in the sixth as Rohit completed his half-century off a mere 23 balls.

At the other end, Rickelton blissfully took down KKR's mystery spin duo of Sunil Narine and Chakravarthy, targetting the leg-side boundaries to clear the ropes.

Rohit and Rickelton put on 148 off 72 balls to put MI in the driver’s seat before falling to Anukul Roy’s brilliance in the outfield. It was the fifth-wicket pair of Hardik Pandya (18 not out) and Naman Dhir (5 not out) that took MI over the line.

Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (67) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51) struck vital half-centuries but Kolkata Knight Riders posted a par score of 220 for 4.

On a placid wicket, Shardul Thakur (3/39) provided Mumbai crucial breakthroughs as their bowlers could not really impose themselves in their maiden outing.

Both senior pacers Trent Boult (0/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (0/35) went wicketless but India pace spearhead's 18th and 20th over stopped KKR from getting closer to 250.

Rahane began with a wristy flick over wide long-on with exquisite timing for a six off Boult in the first over, KKR got the impetus when Pandya (1/39) erred throughout the fourth over to give away 26 runs.

The skipper helped himself with two pick-up shots down the leg for consecutive sixes while Finn Allen (37 off 17 balls) drilled Pandya down the ground for a powerful hit for four, ending with a scoop past the ‘keeper and short fine leg for a third boundary.

Before that, Allen had clobbered two sixes and a four off debutant Allah Ghazanfar (0/51) to collect 17 runs in the third over.

Despite Thakur striking on his second ball to get rid of Finn, caught by Tilak Varma off an innocuous at long-on, KKR stood a happier side at 78/1 after the powerplay.

KKR crossed the 100-run mark inside the eighth over and Rahane looked set for a triple digit score at one stage, striking over 200.

But Thakur’s twin strikes in separate spells broke the momentum for the visitors, which also saw the new batters not being able to keep up.

The burly Cameron Green was forced to chase short and wide deliveries by Thakur in the ninth over and on second such ball, the Australian hit it straight to Sherfane Rutherford who took a fine diving catch in front.

Then, in his third and 14th over of the innings, Thakur deceived Rahane with a slower cross-seam delivery outside the off which the KKR skipper hit inside out, only to be caught by his MI counterpart at cover with ease despite moving some paces behind.

Rahane’s 67 off 40 balls, studded with five sixes and three fours, once again showcased how much the veteran Indian batter has been putting in his batting for the white-ball format.

But there was some concern for Rahane and KKR after the skipper hobbled off the field seemingly due to cramps in the fourth over of MI’s chase.

There was a delightful hit over bowler Mayank Markande’s head for a six while Ghazanfar was smacked over midwicket for another six with Rahane getting down on his knee.

If Rahane went hard from the onset, Raghuvanshi (51 off 29 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s) was sluggish for a large part of his innings and was also dropped twice, but recovered well to unleash a few big hits towards the end.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rohit Blasts Fastest Fifty, Rahane's Indirect Dig At Cricket Australia

  2. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Cameron Green Didn't Bowl? Captain Ajinkya Rahane Says 'Ask Cricket Australia'

  3. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Is Suryakumar Yadav Not Included In Playing XI?

  4. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: What Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane Said At The Toss In Mumbai

  5. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Concedes Second-Most Expensive Over In IPL History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  2. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  3. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  4. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. The Vanishing Birds Of Mumbai And The Need For Conservation

  5. Bihar BJP Chief Backs Amit Shah, Alleges TMC Govt In Bengal Protecting Infiltrators

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?