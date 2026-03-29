MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Walks Off The Field With Injury; Rinku Singh Takes Over As Captain

In an unexpected turn of events during the second innings of Match 2 between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), latter's captain Ajinkya Rahane was forced to leave the field due to severe heat-induced exhaustion and cramps. The veteran opener, who had earlier played a pivotal role with a masterful 67 off 40 balls, appeared to be in visible distress while stationed at mid-off during the seventh over of Mumbai Indians' chase.