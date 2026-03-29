MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Walks Off The Field With Injury; Rinku Singh Takes Over As Captain

MI is hosting KKR in the IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Ajinkya Rahane is leading KKR in the match
He walked off the field after suffering a cramp
In an unexpected turn of events during the second innings of Match 2 between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), latter's captain Ajinkya Rahane was forced to leave the field due to severe heat-induced exhaustion and cramps. The veteran opener, who had earlier played a pivotal role with a masterful 67 off 40 balls, appeared to be in visible distress while stationed at mid-off during the seventh over of Mumbai Indians' chase.
With Rahane unable to continue and vice-captaincy role decided in the new-look squad, the KKR management made the bold tactical decision to hand the captaincy armband to Rinku Singh. While Sunil Narine remains the most experienced figure on the park, the move to elevate Rinku highlights the franchise's trust in his growing leadership presence within the group.
The transition occurred during a high-pressure phase of the game, as Mumbai Indians openers looked to capitalize on the dewy conditions.
Ajinkya Rahane Treated Near Boundary Rope
Medical staff attended to Rahane on the boundary ropes before assisting him back to the dressing room for hydration and recovery. KKR officials have indicated that the move is largely precautionary, given the humid conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. However, his absence from the field places a significant tactical burden on Rinku Singh to navigate the critical middle overs against a dangerous MI middle order.
The crowd at Wankhede offered a sportman-like applause for Rahane as he departed, acknowledging his earlier batting heroics that put KKR in a commanding position.
Where is the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match being played?
The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Who won the toss in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match?
MI won the toss and opted to bat first in the IPL 2026 match against KKR.