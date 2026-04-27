LSG Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 38 – Check Result

LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38: KKR edged LSG in a Super Over after a 155-all tie, with Rinku Singh starring and late drama forcing the decider

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LSG Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 38
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Sunday, April 26, 202 (AP Photo)
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Summary of this article

  • KKR beat LSG in Super Over after both teams finished at 155 runs, sealing a dramatic win in Lucknow

  • Rinku Singh starred with 83*, rescuing KKR from collapse and powering them to a competitive total

  • Shami’s last-ball six forced the tie, but LSG managed just 1 run in Super Over, handing KKR the victory

After Lucknow Super Giants walked with them toe-to-toe in regulation time, Kolkata Knight Riders found a familiar saviour in Sunil Narine to register a tight Super Over victory in their IPL match at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

Both Super Giants and Knight Riders ended up at 155 when a total of 40 overs were bowled, but Narine made all the difference in the Super Over.

Conjuring his years’ of experience, the spinner dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram to limit LSG to 1 for two, which was also the lowest score in a Super Over.

The Kolkatans did not fumble and notched up the required two runs with Rinku Singh, who also had wonderful day on the field taking four catches, fittingly fetching the winning runs.

It was Rinku’s well-paced 83 not out off 51 balls that worked as the catalyst for KKR total of 155 for seven earlier.

Once the Super Giants restricted KKR to that modest total, courtesy Mohsin Khan’s five-for, they had an excellent chance to register a rare home victory.

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But the hosts slipped against a set of spot-on Kolkata bowlers on a slow black soil pitch.

The result pushed KKR to eighth on the table with five points, while LSG plummeted to the bottom of the pile with four points.

The Super Giants have some big names in their roster — skipper Rishabh Pant, Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Pooran.

But none of them could give direction and shape to LSG’s chase.

Pant (42) and Markram (31) looked to be in good touch and they added 57 runs for the second wicket after the early departure of Marsh.

But Markram fell to Cameron Green’s pace-off delivery, while Pant’s attempt to reverse scoop Narine, resulted in a catch to stumper Tim Seifert.

It left LSG’s fate in the hands of a clutch of young domestic players like Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh and Mukul Choudhary to see off the chase.

They whittled down the equation 17 off the last over with luck and pluck. Two successive no-balls by Kartik Tyagi reduced the equation to 12 off 5 balls.

But the pacer was allowed to continue to bowl even after two waist-high no balls because the second illegal delivery was deemed non-dangerous by the officials.

He jettisoned Himmat Singh, leaving LSG to make 8 off 3 balls, but Mohammed Shami’s last-ball six pushed the match into the seasons’ first Super Over.

Earlier, LSG pacer Mohsin added another sordid chapter to KKR’s batting woes, taking five wickets to restrict them to 155 for seven.

Mohsin’s 5 for 23 tore apart an already struggling KKR batting unit, as he snaffled the cream wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Seifert, Green, Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy.

Rinku punished Shami in the 19th over for 6, 4, 4 and then smoked four sixes in a row against spinner Digvesh Rathi as KKR made 43 runs in the last two overs to go past the 150-run mark.

But despite that late burst, Mohsin firmly stood in the limelight.

His bowling ethos were rooted in simple tactics — bang the ball into the black soil pitch to gain bounce or use cutters at various pace to keep the batters guessing.

Mohsin, who started the night with a wicket maiden, showed his variety across two dismissals.

He followed Rahane with a fuller ball as the batter tried to go over the covers, but the ball’s trajectory forced the KKR skipper to just slice the ball up for a simple catch for Markram.

The 27-year-old stayed calm when Green, who looked comfortable out there while smashing George Linde for two successive sixes, slammed him for a huge maximum.

Two balls later, Mohsin dug one short, challenging Green (34) to go for the pull and the Australian all-rounder took the bait.

The into-the-body angle worked again as Green could only sky the ball to wicketkeeper Pant.

Green’s dismissal also ended a fifth wicket alliance worth 42 with Rinku Singh.

Bizarre dismissal of Raghuvanshi

If the existing turmoil was not enough, KKR had to bear the dejection of seeing Angkrish Raghuvanshi getting dismissed obstructing the field.

On the final ball of the fifth over from Prince Yadav, Raghuvanshi nudged one towards mid-on and set off for a single, only to be rejected by Green.

Raghuvanshi put in a dive to save himself but he came in the line of the throw from Shami.

Subsequently, third umpire Rohit Pandit accepted LSG’s appeal and decided that the batter’s turning radius was more than required, eventually resulting in the batter’s dismissal in a rare manner.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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