MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Smashes Fastest Hundred By A Mumbai Indians Batter

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad
MI included Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz in playing XI
Rickelton hit 44-ball hundred while opening the batting
Grabbing the opportunity offered to him with both hands, Ryan Rickelton bludgeoned the fastest hundred by a Mumbai Indians batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Wednesday (April 29). Rickelton got to three figures off 44 balls during match 41 of Indian Premier League 2026 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the Wankhede Stadium.
The southpaw surpassed the 45-ball mark of Sanath Jayasuriya, another left-handed top-order batter. Former Sri Lanka opener Jayasuriya had set the record in the inaugural season of 2008 against Chennai Super Kings.
Rickelton bettered it while opening the MI batting alongside Will Jacks. While Jacks fell for a 22-ball 46, the Proteas wicketkeeper capitalized on his extraordinary start. He cracked nine fours and seven sixes en route his ton.
Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. Mumbai made two changes to their playing XI: Ryan Rickelton came in place of fellow South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, while Robin Minz also donned the MI jersey for the game.
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
SRH Impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar
MI Impact subs: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa