MI Vs LSG, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 47

Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match at Wankhede, chasing 229 in 18.4 overs as Player of the Match Ryan Rickelton (83) and Rohit Sharma 84 led the charge

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MI Vs LSG, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium

  • Player of the Match: Ryan Rickelton (83 off 32)

  • Rohit Sharma 84 and Rickelton powered a 143-run opening stand as Mumbai chased 229 in 18.4 overs, while Lucknow’s sixth straight loss left them near elimination

Mumbai Indians broke their losing streak with a commanding six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring Indian Premier League clash at the Wankhede, chasing down 229 in just 18.4 overs.

The night revolved around Rohit Sharma 84, as the opener marked his return from a hamstring layoff in style, combining with Ryan Rickelton to dismantle the chase early and keep Mumbai’s playoff hopes alive.

MI Vs LSG Highlights

Lucknow looked set to post something even bigger after Nicholas Pooran’s explosive 63 off 21 balls lit up the innings.

At one stage, 250 was well within reach, but Mumbai pulled things back brilliantly at the death, conceding just one boundary in the final three overs to restrict them to 228/5, a total that felt competitive but not quite enough.

The chase was blown open in the powerplay itself. Rohit Sharma shook off early discomfort to find his rhythm, while Ryan Rickelton went on the offensive from the outset.

The duo added 143 runs for the first wicket, turning the steep chase into a formality. Rohit brought up his fifty in 27 balls and kept the scoreboard ticking with authority before falling for 84, while Rickelton’s clean hitting ensured the required rate never spiralled.

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Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, right, reacts after Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
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Rohit Sharma walks back after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. - AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Ryan Rickelton, left, celebrates his fifty with Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. - AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Fit-Again Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Shine In Mumbai Indians' Six-Wicket Win
Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. - AP
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Once the openers had done the damage, the rest was routine. Despite a brief hiccup in the middle overs, Mumbai stayed well ahead of the equation and wrapped up the chase with ease, snapping a three-match losing run.

The result leaves Mumbai still in the mix, while Lucknow, now on a six-game losing streak, are rooted to the bottom and staring at elimination.

Ryan Rickelton - Player Of The Match

Ryan Rickelton of Mumbai Indians earned the award after smashing a blistering 83 off 32 balls, an innings that seized control of the chase early. He raced to his fifty in just 22 balls, with most of his runs coming in boundaries, and took apart both pace and spin with ease.

His aggressive approach, especially against the spinners, kept Mumbai firmly ahead, and by the time he fell after the 143-run opening stand, the contest was already decided.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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