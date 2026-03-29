MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Smashes His Fastest Fifty In Indian Premier League

Rohit signaled his intent from the outset, taking a particular liking to KKR's pace-spin combination. He dismantled Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy with ease, clearing the ropes five times during his stay. The highlight of the blitz came in the sixth over against Kartik Tyagi, where Rohit launched a slower delivery over extra cover for six, followed by a crisp pull for another maximum to bring up his fifty.