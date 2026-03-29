MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Registers His 50th Fifty In Tournament History - Check List

Rohit Joins Virat In Elusive List

RCB star Virat Kohli leads the list of most IPL fifties with 72 half-centuries to his name. The ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain has managed to do so in over 268 matches for the franchise. In yesterday's RCB vs SRH match, Kohli hit a fantastic 69 to start the campaign with a victory.