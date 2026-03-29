MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Registers His 50th Fifty In Tournament History - Check List

Summary of this article
Rohit scored his 50th fifty in the IPL on Sunday against KKR
The Hitman was eventually dismissed on 78
Rohit joined Virat in the list of 50th Fifties in the IPL
Rohit Sharma scored fifty in Mumbai Indians' run-chase of 221 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29. The Hitman took the KKR bowlers to all corners of the ground as he reached the half-century in mere 22 balls.
With this knock against KKR in the IPL 2026, Rohit scored his 50th fifty in the tournament. He joins a prestigious list of players who have scored 50-plus half-centuries in the IPL over the years.
Rohit was eventually out on 78 runs. His knock included six maximums and as many fours.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|50
|50+
|V Kohli (RCB)
|2008-2026
|268
|260
|64
|72
|DA Warner (DC/SRH)
|2009-2024
|184
|184
|62
|66
|S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH)
|2008-2024
|222
|221
|51
|53
|RG Sharma (DCH/MI)
|2008-2026
|273
|268
|48
|50
Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane hit a fine half-century along with debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who hit a 29-ball 51 to help Kolkata Knight Riders post 220 for four against Mumbai Indians in their season-opening match.
Towards the end, Rinku Singh made an unbeaten 21-ball 33. For MI, Shardul Thakur returned with figures of 3/39.
Rohit Joins Virat In Elusive List
RCB star Virat Kohli leads the list of most IPL fifties with 72 half-centuries to his name. The ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain has managed to do so in over 268 matches for the franchise. In yesterday's RCB vs SRH match, Kohli hit a fantastic 69 to start the campaign with a victory.
The four players who have scored 50 half-centuries in the IPL are Kohli, Rohit, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan.
Speaking of playing on the national level, Virat and Rohit have retired from T20Is and Test cricket and only focused on playing in the ODIs for Team India.
Which team does Rohit Sharma play for in the IPL?
Rohit Sharma plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
Who is the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the current Indian Premier League?
The Mumbai Indians franchise is led by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the IPL 2026.