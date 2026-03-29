MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Registers His 50th Fifty In Tournament History - Check List

With this knock against KKR in the IPL 2026, Rohit scored his 50th fifty in the tournament. He joins a prestigious list of players who have scored 50-plus half-centuries in the IPL over the year

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 2 photo gallery-Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rohit scored his 50th fifty in the IPL on Sunday against KKR

  • The Hitman was eventually dismissed on 78

  • Rohit joined Virat in the list of 50th Fifties in the IPL

Rohit Sharma scored fifty in Mumbai Indians' run-chase of 221 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29. The Hitman took the KKR bowlers to all corners of the ground as he reached the half-century in mere 22 balls.

With this knock against KKR in the IPL 2026, Rohit scored his 50th fifty in the tournament. He joins a prestigious list of players who have scored 50-plus half-centuries in the IPL over the years.

Rohit was eventually out on 78 runs. His knock included six maximums and as many fours.

PlayerSpanMatInns5050+
V Kohli (RCB)2008-20262682606472
DA Warner (DC/SRH)2009-20241841846266
S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH)2008-20242222215153
RG Sharma (DCH/MI)2008-20262732684850

Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane hit a fine half-century along with debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who hit a 29-ball 51 to help Kolkata Knight Riders post 220 for four against Mumbai Indians in their season-opening match.

Towards the end, Rinku Singh made an unbeaten 21-ball 33. For MI, Shardul Thakur returned with figures of 3/39.

Rohit Joins Virat In Elusive List

RCB star Virat Kohli leads the list of most IPL fifties with 72 half-centuries to his name. The ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain has managed to do so in over 268 matches for the franchise. In yesterday's RCB vs SRH match, Kohli hit a fantastic 69 to start the campaign with a victory.

Related Content
Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - ipl/X
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Smashes His Fastest Fifty In Indian Premier League
Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain, ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2024. - AP Photo
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's Drops Easy Catch, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Survives
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, left, talks to captain Hardik Pandya during their Indian Premier League 2024 match. - | Photo: File
MI Vs KKR Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, left, and captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday, May 26, 2025. - | PhotO: AP/Surjeet Yadav
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch
Related Content

The four players who have scored 50 half-centuries in the IPL are Kohli, Rohit, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan.

Speaking of playing on the national level, Virat and Rohit have retired from T20Is and Test cricket and only focused on playing in the ODIs for Team India.

Q

Which team does Rohit Sharma play for in the IPL? 

A

Rohit Sharma plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Q

Who is the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the current Indian Premier League? 

A

The Mumbai Indians franchise is led by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Break 12-Year Opening-Match Jinx With Six-Wicket Win

  2. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Is Suryakumar Yadav Not Included In Playing XI?

  3. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: What Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane Said At The Toss In Mumbai

  4. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Concedes Second-Most Expensive Over In IPL History

  5. Why Harshit Rana Is Not Playing In MI VS KKR IPL 2026 Match At Mumbai? Check Reason

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  4. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. Day In Pics: March 28, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  2. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  3. 'No Kings' Protests Draw Millions Across US And Europe Against Trump Administration

  4. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?