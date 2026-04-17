GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Cameron Green's Knock Amid Top-Order Failure Helps Kolkata Post Modest Total On The Board

Summary of this article
Cameron Green rescues KKR to a total of 180
The Australian had a quiet outing in the first 5 matches as the most expensive foreigner
Knight Riders' top-order collapsed; homegrown finishers also fail to show up
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green finally found some relief and scored his first half-century for his new franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders. After a string of poor performances in his first 5 matches, Green was under pressure to perform and he showed up when KKR needed him the most.
The 3-time champions suffered an yet another top-order collapse, which saw them miss out on the whole powerplay, scoring just 37 runs in the first 6 overs.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane was out for a duck in the very first over from Mohammed Siraj. Angkrish Raghuvanshi arrived early in the crease but couldn't do enough, falling prey to Kagiso Rabada for just 8 runs.
Tim Seifert looked in a decent flow, but the pressure to increase the tempo and the run-rate put, saw him hand the ball to Glenn Phillips at cover point region while trying to clear the ropes off Rabada's delivery in the last ball of the 4th over.
KKR then required a solid partnership or at least someone from the middle-order to show up and take control and the night belonged to Cameron Green, IPL's most expensive foreign cricketer.
Cameron Green played a stellar rescue act for Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing a vital 79 off 55 at a strike rate of 143.64. He walked in at the crease when KKR were in trouble at 21/2.
The Australian all-rounder then anchored the recovery with a balanced blend of caution and aggression. His knock was lit up by 7 fours and 4 sixes.
He played the spin bowling of Rashid Khan very well and even had a strike rate of 170.45 when he brought up his half-century off just 34 deliveries. However, the continuous departures from the other end did blew Green's momentum before getting out in the final ball of the 20th over.
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna