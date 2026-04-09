KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Another Spoilsport In Kolkata? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders' Blessing Muzarabani, right, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. Photo: AP

Kolkata Knight Riders' Blessing Muzarabani, right, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. Photo: AP