KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Another Spoilsport In Kolkata? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Get the Hourly Weather Forecast and Pitch Report from Kolkata for Match No. 15 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 9

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Will Rain Play Another Spoilsport In Kolkata? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
Kolkata Knight Riders' Blessing Muzarabani, right, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR face LSG in match 15 of the IPL 2026

  • Weather likely to improve by evening, reducing chances of major interruptions during match time

  • Eden Gardens expected to favour batters, with dew potentially influencing the chase

Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to get their first win of IPL 2026 when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. KKR have struggled early in the season, managing just one point from a rain-hit game, while LSG come in with momentum after a solid win in their previous outing.

Lucknow Super Giants appear the more settled side, with a balanced lineup led by Rishabh Pant and key performers like Mitchell Marsh and Mohammed Shami stepping up.

Shami, in particular, has been in excellent rhythm, and his battle against KKR’s top order could shape the contest. KKR, meanwhile, might look at changes as they search for the right combination to turn their campaign around.

Head-to-head also favours LSG, who lead 4-2 in six meetings, adding extra pressure on the hosts. With both teams eyeing momentum early in the tournament, the clash promises to be a crucial one, especially for KKR, who cannot afford another slip-up in the points table.

Also Check: KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Kolkata’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

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Weather could play a role once again in Kolkata, with earlier rain and a yellow alert issued for thunderstorms during the day. However, conditions are expected to improve by evening, ensuring a full game is likely.

Temperatures will hover around 32°C at the start and drop gradually, while humidity levels could rise significantly, bringing dew into play in the second innings. Overcast skies are expected early on, but rain chances during match hours remain minimal.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest. While recent matches have shown it to be batting-friendly with true bounce and a quick outfield, early moisture and overcast conditions could assist pacers in the initial overs.

As the game progresses, the surface should become better for stroke play, with high scores likely. Dew could further tilt the game in favour of chasing sides, making the toss a crucial factor.

Q

Will rain affect the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

A

Rain is expected earlier in the day, but chances of interruption during match hours remain low.

Q

What is the pitch condition at Eden Gardens for this match?

A

The pitch is likely to be batting-friendly, with some early assistance for pacers and dew influencing the chase.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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