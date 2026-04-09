KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants in IPL match 15
While KKR are yet to win a game, LSG are coming out of a victory
Check toss update and playing XIs below
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues its high-octane action as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today, April 9, 2026. This Match 15 of the tournament is set to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders are currently facing a tough start to their campaign. As they return to their home turf, they are still searching for their first victory of the season.
After suffering heavy defeats in their opening two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR finally managed to get a point on the table—but only because their last game against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain.
Their bowling has been a major concern, conceding over 200 runs in every completed game. While young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has shone with two half-centuries, the senior players are under pressure to deliver.
On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants have had a mixed start to 2026. They began the tournament with a loss against the Delhi Capitals, where their batting failed to put up a competitive total. However, they bounced back in their second game with a hard-fought win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
While the victory was not entirely clinical, it provided them with two crucial points and some much-needed confidence. LSG will be looking to capitalize on KKR’s current vulnerability to climb higher in the points table.
The leadership battle today is particularly intriguing. Ajinkya Rahane, captaining KKR, has come under fire for both his personal form and the team’s defensive bowling tactics. He remains determined to prove his critics wrong and lead from the front.
Opposite him is Rishabh Pant, who is leading LSG and recently scored a match-winning unbeaten 68. Both captains are at different stages of their recovery and leadership journeys, making every tactical move crucial.
Rain has become the uninvited guest of the 2026 IPL season in Kolkata, casting a long shadow over the preparations at Eden Gardens. For the past few days, persistent showers and violent thunderstorms have played havoc with the schedules of both the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants.
These interruptions have been especially frustrating for KKR, who were hoping to use the time to integrate returning stars like Sunil Narine and test Cameron Green’s fitness after he was cleared to bowl. Instead, the team has been forced to spend more time in the gym than on the grass.
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 match 15.
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match be played?
The KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9 at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match be telecast?
The KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Where will the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match be live streamed?
The KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.