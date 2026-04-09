Assembly Elections 2026: Puducherry Votes Heavily, But Not as One

Despite the fact that Puducherry has registered a high voter turn out, it does not vote as one place. Until 3 pm on the Election Day it has recorded a voter percentage of 72.4%. Scattered across three states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, the Union Territory is not a coherent political unit. Its four regions, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam are separated by language, economy, and political culture.