DMK Slips to Third in Early Trends as Vijay’s TVK Surges in Tamil Nadu

Dismantled tents at party HQ reflect sombre mood while debutant TVK leads in 97 seats, locking horns with AIADMK

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PTI
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Thalapathy Vijay Political Rally
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam trails in third place in early counting trends.

  • Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leads in 97 seats, competing closely with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

  • Security tightened across key locations as counting continues in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Visuals of dismantled tents at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, marked a sombre Monday morning as early counting trends for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections placed the ruling party at a surprise third position.

As the DMK-led alliance trails, a starkly different scene is unfolding in Panaiyur and Neelankarai, the bastion of TVK. Security has been significantly tightened around the residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Neelangarai and the TVK party office in Panaiyur. Hundreds of enthusiastic supporters have begun to gather as the debutant party shows a strong performance, leading in 97 constituencies and locked in a neck-and-neck battle with the AIADMK, according to the Election Commission website.

All eyes on Vijay the renowned film actor - The renowned actor-turned-politician Vijay amidst a sea of supporters and enthusiastic public crowd, during his election campaign at Kanya Kumari.  - null
TVK Tsunami: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead, DMK Stares At Big Setback

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

The data currently suggests a tectonic shift in the state's political landscape, with several DMK heavyweights trailing in their respective segments. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers across the capital to maintain order as trends continue to emerge from the 62 counting centres statewide.

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