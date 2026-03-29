Yogi Says India Stable Amid West Asia Crisis Due to Modi’s Leadership

Summary of this article
Yogi Adityanath said several countries are facing economic stress due to the West Asia crisis, but India is moving forward with “full capability” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
He credited the Centre with maintaining smooth supply chains and controlling fuel prices by reducing excise duty on petroleum products.
The CM also accused opposition parties of spreading rumours and warned that such misinformation during crises amounts to sedition.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that while "emergency has been declared in many countries" due to the West Asia crisis, India is moving with full strength due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "visionary leadership." "The Gulf War has created an atmosphere of instability. Many countries have started reducing working hours and wages because their economies are failing. In America, a country which is less dependent on the Gulf countries, the prices of petroleum products are skyrocketing.
"In the countries around India, like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, the condition...is bad," he claimed.
According to Adityanath, "this is because India possesses visionary leadership like that of Modi ji," which is why India is the only nation in the world advancing to its full potential.
Decrying purported allegations about fuel supply, PM Modi claimed that in addition to ensuring a flawless supply chain, he was able to control the costs of petroleum goods by lowering the excise rate, thereby offering relief to the nation's 145 crore residents.
"As far as public affairs are concerned, there is absolutely no disruption of any kind; everything is proceeding smoothly," the CM asserted, underscoring the need to stand with the nation's leadership during this critical juncture.
Attacking the Samajwadi Party without taking its name, Adityanath said that they did nothing for any section of the society, but "now that the public has ousted them from power, they are engaging in a campaign of malicious propaganda and rumour-mongering to mislead the entire society." "We must remain alert, because in times of crisis and challenge, spreading rumours to sow disorder constitutes a form of sedition. This act of sedition must not be tolerated under any circumstances. Every patriotic citizen has a duty to actively refute such rumours and step forward to counter the challenges posed by such individuals," Adityanath said.