Yogi Says India Stable Amid West Asia Crisis Due to Modi’s Leadership

Attacking the Samajwadi Party without taking its name, Adityanath said that they did nothing for any section of the society, but "now that the public has ousted them from power, they are engaging in a campaign of malicious propaganda and rumour-mongering to mislead the entire society." "We must remain alert, because in times of crisis and challenge, spreading rumours to sow disorder constitutes a form of sedition. This act of sedition must not be tolerated under any circumstances. Every patriotic citizen has a duty to actively refute such rumours and step forward to counter the challenges posed by such individuals," Adityanath said.