Amit Shah In Balagarh: BJP To Stop Infiltration And End TMC 'Syndicate Raj'

Summary of this article
Amit Shah pledged to halt infiltration and remove illegal immigrants from West Bengal if the BJP is elected to power.
The Union Home Minister accused the TMC administration of operating a 'syndicate raj' and burdening citizens with a 'Bhaipo tax'.
Shah promised to revive the traditional boat-making industry in Balagarh and install a local son of the soil as the next Chief Minister.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday declared that "not a single intruder" would be permitted to enter West Bengal should the BJP secure power in the state. According to PTI, he further asserted that illegal immigrants currently residing in the region would be "selectively rooted out."
Addressing a rally at Balagarh in the Hooghly district during the first phase of polling, Shah expressed confidence that the BJP is prepared to form a government with a full majority. "Today, the voting for the first phase is almost over, and this is my 30th programme across Bengal. On May 5, Didi's game will be up. The BJP will form a government in Bengal with a full majority," he remarked. The election results are scheduled to be declared on May 4.
Shah argued that infiltration negatively impacts both the state's economy and national security. "Intruders are eating away the jobs of Bengal's youth, the rations of the poor, and working to undermine the country's security," he claimed. Reported PTI, the senior BJP leader also accused the TMC government of fostering a "syndicate raj" and imposing a "Bhaipo tax," a reference to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and the TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.
"Bengalis have to pay 'Bhaipo' tax to the TMC's syndicate. Even to purchase cement, people are forced to pay. Say 'ta ta-bye-bye' to the Mamata government, and we will straighten up the syndicate operators," he said.
He also addressed the decline of the traditional boat-making industry in Balagarh, attributing the closure of 41 factories to the current administration. "Balagarh's boat industry once provided employment to the entire region. But due to Mamata's syndicate raj, it has shut down. Around 41 factories have been closed. I assure you that once the BJP forms the government, we will restart these units," he promised.
PTI reported that Shah invoked the legacy of educationist Ashutosh Mukherjee and Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "This is the land of Ashutosh Mukherjee, who had earned the moniker 'Tiger of Bengal'. His son, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founded our party and sacrificed his life for the nation. I pay my respects to both leaders," he stated.
Framing the contest as one linked to identity and security, he urged voters to back the BJP. "In the elections on April 29, you have to press the button beside the lotus symbol on EVMs. You are not pressing it just to make someone an MLA or to form a government. You are pressing it to free Bengal from infiltrators," the former BJP chief said.
He also alleged that Mamata Banerjee was promoting dynastic politics to position her nephew as the future chief minister. "The time of Mamata Banerjee is over. The next chief minister will be a son of Bengal's soil, educated in Bengali medium, who speaks Bengali, and most importantly, a BJP worker," he noted, PTI reported.
Regarding potential voter intimidation, Shah issued a warning: "Earlier, Mamata Banerjee's goons used to say that you can campaign as much as you want, but they would not let anyone cast their vote. I want to tell Didi's goons that if you touch any voter, you will find yourself in the Bay of Bengal."
(With inputs from PTI)