56,000 Student Complaints Trigger Government Probe Into New CBSE Marking System

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their boards exam evaluation. The portal was launched after a delay, with the CBSE having earlier said that applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books were expected to begin by May 29. The board said that the portal will remain open till June 6 (midnight), and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted.