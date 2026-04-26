Chelsea Vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final Live: Best Photos From Wembley Stadium
Leeds United, chasing a place in the final for the first time since 1973, face an embattled Chelsea side with an interim boss at the helm in the second semi-final of the FA Cup 2025-26. This Wembley fixture marks the 112th meeting between the two teams, including the previous nine head-to-head clashes in the FA Cup. Chelsea, the eight-time winners, lead 6-3. But the Blues entered the match after yet another turbulent week at Stamford Bridge, the sacking of Liam Rosenior, et al and have suffered seven defeats in their last eight games across competitions.
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