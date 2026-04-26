Chelsea Vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final Live: Best Photos From Wembley Stadium

Leeds United, chasing a place in the final for the first time since 1973, face an embattled Chelsea side with an interim boss at the helm in the second semi-final of the FA Cup 2025-26. This Wembley fixture marks the 112th meeting between the two teams, including the previous nine head-to-head clashes in the FA Cup. Chelsea, the eight-time winners, lead 6-3. But the Blues entered the match after yet another turbulent week at Stamford Bridge, the sacking of Liam Rosenior, et al and have suffered seven defeats in their last eight games across competitions.

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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-
A Leeds fan holds a cutout of FA Cup trophy before the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-
Leeds fans cheer before the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-
Chelsea fans cheer before the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Leeds Ao Tanaka
Leeds' Ao Tanaka takes a free kick during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Calum McFarlane
Chelsea's interim manager Calum McFarlane sits on the bench during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez shoots during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Ao Tanaka
Leeds' Ao Tanaka in action in front of Chelsea's Romeo Lavia during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Pascal Struijk
Leeds' Pascal Struijk vies for the ball with Chelsea's Pedro Neto, right, during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Daniel Farke
Leeds' head coach Daniel Farke reacts during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, left,a nd Leeds' Gabriel Gudmundsson fight for the ball during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Chelseas Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, center, scores his side's opening goal during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-
Chelsea players celebrate after scoring during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Daniel Farke
Leeds' head coach Daniel Farke gestures next to Chelsea's interim manager Calum McFarlane, right, during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Robert Sanchez
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez reacts during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Robert Sanchez
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez stops a shot from Leeds' Anton Stach during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reaches for the ball in front of Leeds' Ethan Ampadu during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho, left, and Leeds' Joel Piroe fight for the ball during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Calum McFarlane
Chelsea's interim manager Calum McFarlane speaks with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Pascal Struijk
Leeds' Pascal Struijk reacts to a referee decision during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Ao Tanaka
Leeds' Ao Tanaka, left, jumps for the ball with Chelsea's Andrey Santos during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final-Andrey Santos
Chelsea's Andrey Santos and Leeds' Lukas Nmecha, right, collide during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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