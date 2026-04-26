Chelsea Vs Leeds Live Score, FA Cup Semi-Final: Blues Set To Kick Off Rosenior-Less Era At Wembley

Chelsea Vs Leeds Live Score, FA Cup Semi-Final: What Happened In SF 1?
Manchester City came from behind to seal a late 2-1 win over Southampton yesterday, booking their place in the FA Cup final for the third consecutive year. After a goalless first half, Southampton took a shock lead in the 79th minute with a brilliant finish by Finn Azaz that beat James Trafford.
City responded within four minutes, with Jeremy Doku's deflected shot going past Daniel Peretz. Nico Gonzalez scored the winner in the 87th minute with a stunning strike from 30 yards out, sealing the deal for Pep Guardiola's men.
Chelsea Vs Leeds Live Score, FA Cup Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming
The match will kick off at 7:30pm IST. The Chelsea vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be televised live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada) TV channels in the country.
Chelsea Vs Leeds Live Score, FA Cup Semi-Final: Hi All!
Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the FA Cup last-four encounter between Chelsea and Leeds United. Stay with us for pre-match info, team news and live updates.