Chelsea Vs Leeds Live Score, FA Cup Semi-Final: Blues Set To Kick Off Rosenior-Less Era At Wembley

Chelsea Vs Leeds Live Updates, FA Cup Semi-Final: The Blues have faced seven losses in eight games across competitions, while their opponents are on a seven-game unbeaten run. Follow the live score and updates from the from the English football match

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Chelsea Vs Leeds United Live Score FA Cup 2025-26 semifinal Wembley Stadium Updates Highlights
Chelsea players celebrate after Jorrel Hato scored his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale in London. Photo: AP
Chelsea Vs Leeds Live, FA Cup Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final between Chelsea and Leeds United at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday (April 26). This will be the Blues' first game after Liam Rosenior's sacking, with Calum McFarlane taking charge as the interim manager. Chelsea are hoping to overcome their recent torrid run, which includes seven losses in eight games across competitions, to try and enter their 17th FA Cup final, where Manchester City await. They face the Whites, who are on a seven-game unbeaten run and have also escaped the Premier League relegation zone along the way. Follow the live score and updates from the English football clash.
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea Vs Leeds Live Score, FA Cup Semi-Final: What Happened In SF 1?

Manchester City came from behind to seal a late 2-1 win over Southampton yesterday, booking their place in the FA Cup final for the third consecutive year. After a goalless first half, Southampton took a shock lead in the 79th minute with a brilliant finish by Finn Azaz that beat James Trafford.

City responded within four minutes, with Jeremy Doku's deflected shot going past Daniel Peretz. Nico Gonzalez scored the winner in the 87th minute with a stunning strike from 30 yards out, sealing the deal for Pep Guardiola's men. 

Chelsea Vs Leeds Live Score, FA Cup Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming

The match will kick off at 7:30pm IST. The Chelsea vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be televised live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada) TV channels in the country.

Chelsea Vs Leeds Live Score, FA Cup Semi-Final: Hi All!

Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the FA Cup last-four encounter between Chelsea and Leeds United. Stay with us for pre-match info, team news and live updates.

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