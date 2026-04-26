Man City 2-1 Southampton, FA Cup: MCFC Beat Saints To Book Final Spot At Wembley
Manchester City is back in another FA Cup final. Arsenal is back on top of the Premier League. City will play in a record fourth straight Cup final after surviving a scare to beat second division Southampton 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday. Nico Gonzalez’s 87th-minute winner completed a comeback after going a goal down in the second half. Victory kept up City’s bid for a domestic treble of trophies, having won the English League Cup and being locked in a race with Arsenal for the Premier League title.
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