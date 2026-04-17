Perfect Crown Episodes 3-4 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch IU And Byeon Woo-seok’s Romantic K-Drama

Perfect Crown started airing on MBC in Korea and Disney+ internationally. Episodes 1 and 2 of the romantic K-drama were released on April 10 and April 11, 2026. Starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok in the lead roles, the show has 12 total episodes scheduled until May 16, 2026.
Here's when and where you can watch episodes 3 and 4 of Perfect Crown.
Perfect Crown Episode 3 and 4 premiere date in India
The first two episodes opened to positive reviews, and the anticipation has increased for the upcoming episodes. Episode 3 will arrive on April 17 and episode 4 on April 18 at 21:40 KST on Disney+. However, there is no confirmation yet about its release in India. Fans are hoping that it will be available on JioHotstar, but there has been no announcement yet.
About Perfect Crown
Directed by Park Joon-hwa and Bae Hee-young, Perfect Crown explores the themes of power, ambition, and identity. IU, who plays Seong Hui-ju, is a heiress from an influential family who enters into a contract marriage with Yi An, a prince played by Byeon Woo-seok.
The logline for Perfect Crown reads: “Perfect Crown is set in a reimagined modern-day Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy. A touching romantic comedy, the series follows the people’s favourite royal, Grand Prince Wan, as he becomes embroiled in a power struggle with other members of the royal family. With pressure on the prince to marry, he strikes up a marriage of convenience with Hui-ju, the heir to a Korean conglomerate, but while the pair will work together to advance their own ends, things don’t go quite as smoothly as planned.”
Perfect Crown episode release schedule
Episode 1 – April 10, 2026 (released)
Episode 2 – April 11, 2026 (released)
Episode 3 – April 17, 2026
Episode 4 – April 18, 2026
Episode 5 – April 24, 2026
Episode 6 – April 25, 2026
Episode 7 – May 1, 2026
Episode 8 – May 2, 2026
Episode 9 – May 8, 2026
Episode 10 – May 9, 2026
Episode 11 – May 15, 2026
Episode 12 (Finale) - May 16, 2026