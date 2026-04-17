Perfect Crown Episodes 3-4 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch IU And Byeon Woo-seok’s Romantic K-Drama

Starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok in the lead roles, the show has 12 total episodes scheduled until May 16, 2026.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Perfect Crown
IU and Byeon Woo Seok in Perfect Crown Photo: X
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Perfect Crown started airing on MBC in Korea and Disney+ internationally. Episodes 1 and 2 of the romantic K-drama were released on April 10 and April 11, 2026. Starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok in the lead roles, the show has 12 total episodes scheduled until May 16, 2026.

Here's when and where you can watch episodes 3 and 4 of Perfect Crown.

Picture (L to R): Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Jun Ho - Instagram/Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Jun Ho
Buy King: Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Ho To Lead The Netflix K-Drama; Filming To Begin In April 2026 - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Perfect Crown Episode 3 and 4 premiere date in India

The first two episodes opened to positive reviews, and the anticipation has increased for the upcoming episodes. Episode 3 will arrive on April 17 and episode 4 on April 18 at 21:40 KST on Disney+. However, there is no confirmation yet about its release in India. Fans are hoping that it will be available on JioHotstar, but there has been no announcement yet.

About Perfect Crown

Directed by Park Joon-hwa and Bae Hee-young, Perfect Crown explores the themes of power, ambition, and identity. IU, who plays Seong Hui-ju, is a heiress from an influential family who enters into a contract marriage with Yi An, a prince played by Byeon Woo-seok.

The logline for Perfect Crown reads: “Perfect Crown is set in a reimagined modern-day Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy. A touching romantic comedy, the series follows the people’s favourite royal, Grand Prince Wan, as he becomes embroiled in a power struggle with other members of the royal family. With pressure on the prince to marry, he strikes up a marriage of convenience with Hui-ju, the heir to a Korean conglomerate, but while the pair will work together to advance their own ends, things don’t go quite as smoothly as planned.”

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BY Aishani Biswas

Perfect Crown episode release schedule

  • Episode 1 – April 10, 2026 (released)

  • Episode 2 – April 11, 2026 (released)

  • Episode 3 – April 17, 2026

  • Episode 4 – April 18, 2026

  • Episode 5 – April 24, 2026

  • Episode 6 – April 25, 2026

  • Episode 7 – May 1, 2026

  • Episode 8 – May 2, 2026

  • Episode 9 – May 8, 2026

  • Episode 10 – May 9, 2026

  • Episode 11 – May 15, 2026

  • Episode 12 (Finale) - May 16, 2026

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