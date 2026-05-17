Cannes 2026 | Javier Bardem Says Genocide In Gaza 'Is A Fact': If You Justify It With Your Silence, You're Pro-Genocide

Javier Bardem addressed Hollywood blacklist rumours at Cannes, saying that he has been getting offers despite his political stance.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem on Gaza genocide, Hollywood blacklist rumours at a Cannes press conference Photo: X
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Summary

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  • Javier Bardem said he’s ready for the consequences of speaking up for Palestine.

  • He also revealed getting a host of offers in US, Europe, South America, making him think that the “narrative, things are changing.”

  • The actor also spoke about the “committed genocide in Gaza”, which he called a “fact.”

Javier Bardem has always been outspoken about the Gaza genocide, and even at the Oscars 2026, he boldly spoke up against the genocide, saying, “Free Palestine” while presenting the award for best international feature film. Bardem, who is at Cannes Film Festival for his film The Beloved, attended a press conference on Sunday, where he was asked if he has any fear of suffering consequences in his career for his political stance. Here's what he said.

Javier Bardem on speaking up against war in Gaza

He replied, “The fear does exist, granted, but one has to do things even if you feel a bit scared or afraid.”

“You have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror, look at yourself in the eyes and that was my case. My mother taught me to be the way I am. There is no plan B. This entails consequences, which I am fully ready to shoulder.”

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He also said that the “so-called blacklist” would eventually be exposed, adding that those who have enforced such restrictions will face the consequences. Bardem also said that he has received many offers all over the world, despite speaking out on Gaza, making him believe that “things are changing.”

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Bardem on Gaza genocide

The Oscar-winning Spanish star also said that everyone is realising what is happening. He also thanked the younger generation for being more aware of situations. He called the genocide “unacceptable” and “cannot be justified,” adding that there is “no explanation for this genocide.”

“Therefore, I think what is happening is quite the contrary. I believe that those who are drawing up the so-called blacklists will actually be exposed, and they will be the ones suffering the so-called consequences, at least on a public and social level. And this is a major change.”

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The 57-year-old actor also added that the genocide being committed in Gaza is a “fact.” “You can fight against it, you can try to justify it, explain it. That is a fact. You can be against it, or you can justify it,” Bardem said. “If you justify it with your silence or with your support, you are pro-genocide. Those are facts, for me.”

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