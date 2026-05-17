Cannes 2026 | Javier Bardem Says Genocide In Gaza 'Is A Fact': If You Justify It With Your Silence, You're Pro-Genocide

Javier Bardem has always been outspoken about the Gaza genocide, and even at the Oscars 2026, he boldly spoke up against the genocide, saying, “Free Palestine” while presenting the award for best international feature film. Bardem, who is at Cannes Film Festival for his film The Beloved, attended a press conference on Sunday, where he was asked if he has any fear of suffering consequences in his career for his political stance. Here's what he said.