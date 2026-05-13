Cannes 2026|Paul Laverty Slams Hollywood For Silencing Pro-Gaza Voices

Summary of this article
Paul Laverty criticised Hollywood over alleged Gaza-related blacklisting during the Cannes 2026 press conference.
Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem received public support from Laverty openly.
Cannes Film Festival debate highlights growing tensions between politics, activism and entertainment industries.
Paul Laverty’s remarks at the Cannes Film Festival have triggered strong reactions online after the acclaimed screenwriter criticised Hollywood over the alleged sidelining of actors who spoke publicly about Gaza. Speaking during the jury press conference at Cannes 2026, Laverty expressed solidarity with performers including Susan Sarandon, Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo, claiming they faced backlash for opposing the deaths of civilians during the ongoing conflict.
The veteran writer, known for frequent collaborations with filmmaker Ken Loach, ended the press interaction with an emotional statement that quickly drew applause inside the room.
Paul Laverty criticises Hollywood at Cannes
Referring to Cannes’ official festival poster featuring Susan Sarandon from Thelma & Louise, Laverty questioned why artists expressing political opinions were allegedly being pushed aside within the industry.
“Shame on Hollywood,” it was said by Laverty while speaking about actors who had publicly opposed the war in Gaza. Support and “total solidarity” were also expressed towards Sarandon, Bardem and Ruffalo during the interaction.
Laverty additionally referenced Shakespeare’s King Lear while urging filmmakers and artists not to distance themselves from political realities during turbulent global times.
Susan Sarandon and the Gaza debate in Hollywood
The conversation around Hollywood and political expression has intensified in recent months after Susan Sarandon revealed her agency dropped her following her participation in pro-peace demonstrations related to Gaza.
Laverty’s comments arrive at a time when conversations around censorship, celebrity activism, and artistic freedom continue to divide audiences globally. While some praised his remarks as courageous, others questioned whether film festivals should become platforms for political messaging.
The Cannes Film Festival, currently underway on the French Riviera, runs from May 12 to May 23. This year’s jury is headed by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook and includes Demi Moore, Chloe Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård and several international artists from across cinema.