Cannes 2026 | Vin Diesel Tears Up Remembering Paul Walker: ‘I Pray That In Your Life You Have A Brother Like Paul’

Vin Diesel poses for photographers upon arrival for the 25th anniversary of the film 'The Fast and the Furious' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 14, 2026 (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Vin Diesel poses for photographers upon arrival for the 25th anniversary of the film 'The Fast and the Furious' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 14, 2026 (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)