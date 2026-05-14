Cannes 2026 | Vin Diesel Tears Up Remembering Paul Walker: ‘I Pray That In Your Life You Have A Brother Like Paul’

Summary of this article
Vin Diesel broke down remembering his late co-star Paul Walker after The Fast and the Furious' screening at Cannes 2026.
He also hugged Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker.
Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez also attended the screening.
Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez attended the 79th Cannes Film Festival for the screening of The Fast and the Furious, as the franchise marked its 25th anniversary. Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, also attended the event. Paul was part of the franchise until he died in 2013 in a fatal car accident.
Diesel, who has starred in the global hit film franchise since 2001, broke down while remembering his late co-star. A video of the emotional moment has gone viral on social media. The other members were also in tears. In another video, Diesel was seen sharing a warm hug with Meadow.
Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker at Cannes
During the midnight screening of the film, Diesel spoke about his bond with Walker. Many present inside the Grand Lumiere Theatre burst into tears, and the cast received a standing ovation from the audience. Diesel also said the final film, which will be released in 2028, was being made because of fans' support and loyalty.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the screening, Diesel said, “I’ve never seen a midnight screening like this in my whole life. It’s not like this movie hasn’t been out for a minute.” He also opened up about his own personal history with the festival, where he screened his short film over three decades ago.
What Vin Diesel said about Paul Walker
According to Variety, talking about Paul, Diesel said, ”I pray that in your life you have a brother like Paul... It wasn't on the script at first that this blond-haired, blue-eyed guy would be a brother to me.”
“It’s so hard for me to watch it because there’s so many moments in this movie that you see, that I see differently,” he added. “The scene that you see, I see the moment Pablo told me he had a one-year-old daughter.”
The 58-year-old concluded his emotional speech by hugging Meadow and shared what she’d told him earlier in the day. “She said, ‘I’m 27, and I’m watching this film that my father made at 27,’ and I thought, ‘How profound,'” Diesel said. “Meadow has been such a source of strength, and I know he’d be so proud of you.”
Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013, at age 40, in a car crash in Valencia, California.