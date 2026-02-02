Vin Diesel Confirms Fast & Furious Finale With Emotional Tribute To Paul Walker

Vin Diesel confirms Fast & Furious ending with tribute to Paul Walker

Vin Diesel shared the news on Instagram with a tribute to his late co-star Paul Walker, whose presence continues to define the emotional core of the franchise. Posting a photo of the two together, Diesel reflected on legacy, family, and the journey that began in 2001. His words underscored how central Walker remains to the Fast & Furious identity, even years after his passing.