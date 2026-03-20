UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs

John McGinn scored and Aston Villa advanced to the quarterfinals of a European competition for the third straight year with a 2-0 victory over Lille on Thursday. Villa, protecting a 1-0 lead in the return leg of the Europa League round of 16, advanced 3-0 on aggregate to set up a quarterfinal against Bologna, which beat Roma 4-3 after extra time to advance 5-4 on aggregate. McGinn who only returned from a knee injury a week ago, completed a move started by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who fed Jadon Sancho with a long pass to assist the Villa captain in the second half. Substitute Leon Bailey sealed the victory late on.

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Aston Villa vs LOSC Lille Europa League soccer-Leon Bailey
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, right, celebrates with his teammate Ollie Watkins after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille in Birmingham, England. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs LOSC Lille Europa League soccer- John McGinn
Aston Villa's John McGinn, center, scores the opening goal during the Europa League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille in Birmingham, England. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs LOSC Lille Europa League soccer-Ayyoub Bouaddi
Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, right, and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, left, challenge for the ball during the Europa League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs LOSC Lille Europa League soccer-Nathan Ngoy
Lille's Nathan Ngoy, left, and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, challenge for the ball during the Europa League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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FC Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest Europa League soccer-Gue-Sung Cho
Midtjylland's Gue-Sung Cho celebrates after the Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Midtjylland in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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FC Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest Europa League soccer-Nicolas Dominguez
Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez celebrates scoring with teammates during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Nottingham Forest in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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FC Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest Europa League soccer-Pedro Bravo
Midtjylland's Pedro Bravo, right, and Nottingham Forest's Lorenzo Lucca in action during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Nottingham Forest in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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FC Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest Europa League soccer-Martin Erlic
Midtjyllandand's Martin Erlic celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Nottingham Forest in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Bologna fans celebrate after the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Roma vs Bologna Europa League soccer-Gianluca Mancini
Roma's Gianluca Mancini reacts after the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Roma vs Bologna Europa League soccer-Nadir Zortea
Bologna's Nadir Zortea celebrates after the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Roma vs Bologna Europa League soccer-Robinio Vaz
Roma's Robinio Vaz, left, and Bologna's Jhon Lucumi fight for the ball during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Roma vs Bologna Europa League soccer-Gianluca Mancini
Roma's Gianluca Mancini, left, and Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrate after scoring during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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