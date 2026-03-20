UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, right, celebrates with his teammate Ollie Watkins after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille in Birmingham, England. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

1/12 Aston Villa's John McGinn, center, scores the opening goal during the Europa League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille in Birmingham, England. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP





2/12 Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, right, and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, left, challenge for the ball during the Europa League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP





3/12 Lille's Nathan Ngoy, left, and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, challenge for the ball during the Europa League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP





4/12 Midtjylland's Gue-Sung Cho celebrates after the Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and FC Midtjylland in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP





5/12 Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez celebrates scoring with teammates during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Nottingham Forest in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP





6/12 Midtjylland's Pedro Bravo, right, and Nottingham Forest's Lorenzo Lucca in action during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Nottingham Forest in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP





7/12 Midtjyllandand's Martin Erlic celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between FC Midtjylland and Nottingham Forest in Herning, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP





8/12 Bologna fans celebrate after the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia





9/12 Roma's Gianluca Mancini reacts after the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia





10/12 Bologna's Nadir Zortea celebrates after the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia





11/12 Roma's Robinio Vaz, left, and Bologna's Jhon Lucumi fight for the ball during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia





12/12 Roma's Gianluca Mancini, left, and Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrate after scoring during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Roma and Bologna in Rome, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia





