UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs
John McGinn scored and Aston Villa advanced to the quarterfinals of a European competition for the third straight year with a 2-0 victory over Lille on Thursday. Villa, protecting a 1-0 lead in the return leg of the Europa League round of 16, advanced 3-0 on aggregate to set up a quarterfinal against Bologna, which beat Roma 4-3 after extra time to advance 5-4 on aggregate. McGinn who only returned from a knee injury a week ago, completed a move started by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who fed Jadon Sancho with a long pass to assist the Villa captain in the second half. Substitute Leon Bailey sealed the victory late on.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE